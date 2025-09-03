News: Click n’ Close launches SmartBuy 5/1 ARM DPA product to help builders address affordability challenges | CitizenWire

ADDISON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Click n' Close, a multi-state mortgage lender, today announced the launch of its SmartBuy 5/1 ARM Down Payment Assistance (DPA) product, designed specifically to help home builders address affordability concerns and support new home sales.



With the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) reporting that new home sales remain flat amid persistent affordability pressures, builders are seeking financing programs that make it easier for buyers to purchase new homes. The SmartBuy 5/1 ARM DPA program combines a competitive ARM first mortgage with a repayable second mortgage that can be applied to down payments, closing costs, prepaids or rate buydowns. This structure enables builders and their lending partners to present buyers with more approachable monthly payments and lower upfront barriers.



"The SmartBuy 5/1 ARM DPA is built with builders in mind," said Jeff Bode, founder and CEO of Click n' Close. "It provides a practical way to address affordability concerns, giving builders another tool to help buyers move forward with confidence in today's market."



The SmartBuy 5/1 ARM DPA builds on Click n' Close's established down payment assistance programs, underscoring the company's commitment to developing innovative financing options that align with borrower needs and current market dynamics. To learn more about the SmartBuy suite of DPA products, connect with a wholesale account executive (https://cnctpo.com/wholesale-account-executives/) or email correspondent@clicknclose.com.



About Click n' Close, Inc.



Click n' Close, Inc. is a multi-state mortgage lender serving consumers and mortgage originators through its wholesale and correspondent channels. It is also the nation's leading provider of Section 184 home loans for Native Americans. In operation since 1940, Click n' Close has remained at the forefront of mortgage innovation, pioneering the adoption of eClosings and eNotes.



The company's entrepreneurial spirit and risk management mindset have driven the development of groundbreaking loan products, including its USDA One-Time Close construction program, proprietary DPA solutions and a dedicated reverse mortgage division. With direct access to capital markets via relationships with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and private investors, Click n' Close ensures liquidity and reliability for its partners and borrowers. By servicing its loan programs in-house, the company offers wholesale and correspondent clients added confidence in loan salability and borrower satisfaction by servicing its loan programs in-house.



Learn more at www.clicknclose.com.



Learn More: https://www.clicknclose.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.