News: Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC Welcomes David ‘Dave’ Terlizzi as Director of SMB and Mid-Market Sales | CitizenWire

BROOKLYN, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Mobilfy is proud to announce that David "Dave" Terlizzi joins the company on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 as Director of SMB & Mid-Market Sales. In this new role, Dave will lead Mobilfy's expansion in the SMB and mid-market segment, driving growth strategies and partner engagement to strengthen the company's position as the premier master agent for T-Mobile for Business.



Dave's Telecom Career: Dave's career is distinguished by his extensive leadership experience and accomplishments within the wireless and telecom industry, most notably during his successful tenure at T-Mobile for Business. While at T-Mobile, Dave led indirect and partner sales initiatives across key markets, expanding SMB and mid-market programs, building distribution channels, and consistently delivering record-breaking growth. His leadership contributed to T-Mobile's recognition as one of the top-performing providers nationwide.



In addition to his time at T-Mobile, Dave has held executive roles with other leading telecom providers, where he specialized in SMB expansion, channel enablement, and partner development. His ability to scale sales organizations, implement high-impact strategies, and deliver results that exceed expectations has made him a respected leader throughout the industry.



Scott Ross, EVP of Sales at Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC, shared: "Dave's experience and history make him an invaluable addition to Mobilfy. He understands the sales ecosystem at every level and knows what it takes to drive SMB and mid-market success. His ability to mentor, lead, and deliver results will be instrumental in helping us achieve and surpass our ambitious goals. I'm confident Dave's leadership will elevate Mobilfy's growth and further strengthen our position as the premier master agent for T-Mobile for Business."



Tony Ross, CEO of Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC, added: "Dave's career achievements align perfectly with Mobilfy's vision for the future. His proven expertise in driving SMB and mid-market growth, along with his deep understanding of T-Mobile, makes him uniquely positioned to help scale our business and empower our partners. We are excited to welcome Dave to the team and look forward to the impact he will have as we continue to expand our ecosystem and deliver unmatched value to our partners."



Dave's Vision at Mobilfy:



As Director of SMB & Mid-Market Sales, Dave will focus on scaling Mobilfy's reach within the SMB and mid-market segments, expanding partner opportunities, and aligning closely with T-Mobile to deliver innovative solutions to businesses nationwide. His leadership will play a critical role in Mobilfy's next phase of growth, positioning the company for continued success in 2026 and beyond.



Mobilfy's expansion comes at a pivotal time as the company strengthens its position in the channel and broadens its offerings to partners, including growth opportunities with T-Mobile for Business and cross-selling within the Mobilfy Partner Program. The arrival of Dave marks another milestone in Mobilfy's ongoing journey to deliver innovation, leadership, and results in the industry.



About Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC:



Mobilfy Worldwide, LLC is a trusted leader in mobile solutions, offering cutting-edge services and technologies to businesses of all sizes. With a commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships, and empowering teams, Mobilfy sets the standard for excellence in the mobile connectivity market.



Learn more: https://www.mobilfy.com/

