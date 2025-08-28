News: HANG Media and Wells Fargo Kickoff Fall Fandom Festival | CitizenWire

Second-Screen Watch Parties for NFL and HBCU Football, plus the Latin GRAMMYs, Bring Fans Face-to-Face with Celebrities and Athletes for Authentic Conversation and Celebration

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Wells Fargo, the financial services leader dedicated to serving customers and their communities, and HANG Media, the award-winning fan engagement agency, are teaming up this fall to deliver a series of free virtual watch parties celebrating football and music.



Launching August 30 with the Orange Blossom Classic, the initiative will run through November and give fans the chance to interact on-camera with entertainers and athletes while watching the games or shows on their own TVs. Thanks to Wells Fargo's support, participation is free.



The partnership builds on a relationship that began with the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Since then, HANG and Wells Fargo have collaborated on dozens of interactive events, connecting tens of millions of fans with stars like Shannon Sharpe, Anthony Anderson, JB Smoove, Terrell Owens, and Chris Carter. Wells Fargo leaders have also shared insights on personal finance and careers, adding unique value for attendees.



"Our HANG watch parties not only bring the fun - they provide Wells Fargo with a uniquely personal way to thank the customers and communities who are central to our mission," said Gigi Dixon, Wells Fargo's Executive Vice President and Head of External Engagement. "By engaging fans where their passions live, inside the excitement of live sports and music, we're able to forge authentic connections that go far beyond traditional sponsorships."



FALL FANDOM EVENTS LINEUP



Saturday, August 30 - 4 PM EDT: Orange Blossom Classic Virtual Watch Party

Howard vs. Florida A&M, featuring Isaac Keys (Morehouse alumnus, former NFL player, actor), Terrence J (North Carolina A&T alumnus, Emmy-winning host and actor), and Lady Jade (radio personality, moderator).



Thursday, September 4 - 8 PM EDT: NFL Kickoff - Cowboys @ Eagles

With Vernon Davis (Super Bowl Champion), Mohamed Sanu (veteran WR), Deatrich Wise Jr. (Washington Commanders DE), and Lady Jade.



Sunday, September 28 - 1 PM EDT: Commanders @ Falcons

Vernon Davis and Mohamed Sanu reunite with fans of both teams.



Thursday, November 13 - 8 PM EST: Latin GRAMMY Awards

Hosted by three-time Emmy winner and author Gaby Natale.



Sunday, November 23 - 4:25 PM EST: Falcons @ Saints

Vernon Davis and Mohamed Sanu return to hang with fans.



https://www.letshang.live/event-series/2025-fall-watch-parties/signup



Learn More: https://hang.media/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.