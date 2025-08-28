News: Aztec Link Vodka Launches to Support San Diego State University Student-Athletes | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Craft & Cause today announced the launch of Aztec Link Vodka, a premium spirit developed in collaboration with Aztec Link to provide support for San Diego State University Student-Athletes. With every bottle sold, $3 will be contributed to Aztec Link, helping fund Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities that benefit SDSU student-athletes.



"Aztec Link Vodka represents a unique opportunity for alumni, fans, and the broader San Diego community to make a meaningful impact," said SDSU alum Tanner Briggs, Partner/Head of Production. "By choosing this product, consumers are directly contributing to the success and development of Aztec student-athletes, both in competition and in their future endeavors."



"We are thrilled to work with Craft & Cause on this innovative initiative. We can't wait for Aztec fans to try this premium product and to be able to support Aztec Link and the Aztec athletics in a new way," said SDSU alum Mike Colman, Aztec Link Director of Operations.



The initiative will be supported through regional retail and hospitality partnerships, alumni athlete promotions, and community events throughout San Diego. By combining a high-quality product with a purpose-driven mission, Aztec Link Vodka provides an alternative path for supporters to engage with and invest in the university's athletic programs.



Aztec Link Vodka is now available at select retailers, restaurants, and bars across the San Diego area. Please check our website https://www.azteclink.vodka/ for the latest locations that sell or serve Aztec Link Vodka.



About Aztec Link:



Aztec Link is an NIL Organization that supports San Diego State Athletics. Its mission is to create and fund opportunities that empower athletes to maximize their potential, build their personal brands, and positively impact the community. https://www.azteclink.com/.



About Craft & Cause:



Craft & Cause is a California based producer with the ability to supply clients with private label opportunities and specialty spirits. Our products are distilled from Napa Valley, CA grown grapes using only the finest ingredients. Our focus is to bring authentic and quality driven products to our customers at an affordable cost.



DISCLAIMERS:



This product is independently produced and distributed by Craft and Cause. San Diego State University is not affiliated with the production, ownership, or sale of this item. Proceeds from sales benefit SDSU Student-Athletes through Aztec Link.



Must be 21 years or older to purchase. Please drink responsibly. All alcohol sales will comply with the regulations of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. This promotion does not incentivize or reference the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Learn More: https://azteclink.com/

