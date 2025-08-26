News: New financing options & Labor Day event happening at reopened Tennessee American Freight stores | CitizenWire

American Freight offers a wide selection of items for every room in the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. /CitizenWire/ -- American Freight is hosting a Labor Day event, August 13 to September 7, reopened in Tennessee, with locations in Chattanooga and Goodlettsville. Under new ownership and a renewed strategic direction, the stores also offer new buying options, improved customer service, and the same unbeatable prices that American Freight has been known for since 1994.



New Ownership, Renewed Vision



"We want the loyal customers of American Freight to know that our Tennessee stores are open and ready for business," said Brent Turner, Chairman of the Board. "With a smaller, more efficient footprint compared to big-box competitors, American Freight can operate leaner and pass savings directly to customers."



"We're not just reopening in Tennessee, we're redefining what it means to shop at American Freight," said Ken Peters, Director of Store Ops at American Freight. "Our customers can expect the same great value they've always trusted, but with new ways to buy that make it even easier to bring home what they need today."



More Ways to Buy: Flexible Payment Options for Every Household



As part of the Tennessee reopening, American Freight is introducing a range of new, flexible payment solutions that make it easier for customers to get what they need - no matter their budget or credit status:



* Financing Options: Credit-friendly financing for qualified customers, with low monthly payments available.



* 100% Approved Layaway Program: Reserve your items today with a small deposit and make interest-free payments over time.



Whether you're furnishing your first home, replacing an outdated living room couch, or need to upgrade your sagging mattress, American Freight has you covered. With expanded options, customers have the freedom to choose what works best for their personal finances.



Learn more about available financing options and approval process at: AmericanFreight.com.



Labor Day 2025 Clearance Event



Happening now is American Freight's Labor Day Clearance Event, open to the public. American Freight offers a wide assortment of new items at everyday low prices. Inventory is updated regularly, with many items available for same-day pickup or fast local delivery.



Shoppers can expect extra savings and offers such as:



* Extra 25% off previously reduced furniture, mattresses and more



* 80% off refrigerators (while supplies last)



* 20% off select Stewart & Hamilton mattresses (starting 8/28)



* Free rug (with purchase at participating stores)



* On-site financing assistance



* Same-day delivery available



The store's warehouse-style showroom makes it easy to browse large, ready-to-take-home pieces with no guesswork or gimmicks. Find an store near you at: AmericanFreight.com/Stores. Offers only available in-store. Discount applied at register. Valid at participating stores.



Visit any of the Tennessee locations at:



* 6242 Perimeter Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421 | (423) 855-7911

* 309 N. Main Street, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 | (615) 378-3993



About American Freight:

Founded in 1994, American Freight is a leading retail chain committed to providing high-quality furniture and mattresses at affordable prices. With 60 retail locations, American Freight offers a wide selection of items for every room in the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, and dining rooms. Known for its warehouse-style stores, the company empowers customers with convenient payment options, layaway and budget-friendly prices.



Learn More: https://www.americanfreight.com/

