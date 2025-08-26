News: FTE and The Industry Group Visit Booth C10 for signage and accessibility at Future Travel Show | CitizenWire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Widely regarded as "the CES for aviation," FTE Global continues to redefine the future of air transport, returning to Long Beach, California in 2025. Join The Industry Group for this landmark event, once again co-located with APEX/IFSA Global EXPO, forming the largest and most influential gathering of air transport executives in North America.



We will be at NRF Paris in September. Ingenico is booth 4P 085. Vispero & Stom Interface are available to meet.



NEW! We just launched a couple of new targeted cloud portals - https://ai-computer.me, https://automation-ai.org, https://vending-retail.com, https://voiceorder.net and finally https://vending-ai.org



BRANDING NEWS - We are now officially The Industry Group, comprising approximately 50 vertical markets and properties. Kiosks, digital signage, POS, vending, automation, smart lockers, AI-computing, thin client, healthcare, smart city and ev-chargng.



Here is information on the benefits of participation. Internet visibility, networking and contacts: https://kioskindustry.org/kma-membership-kiosk-industry-group/



Thanks to our supporters - NZ Technologies Inc. with hovertouch (touchless), Innovative Technology - Cash Experts, Urway Holdings with conversational AI, Giada Digital Signage and AI computers, Goldfinger touchscreens and displays, VidaBox tablet mounts, BocaSystems for ticket printers - Dot Inc. (all things braille), 22Miles, TDS Touch with Helen, and Thibault with Acrelec.



Thanks to solution partners Intel (Kathy) , Pyramid Computer (Zahdan), TPGI (Matt) and Olea Kiosks (Frank). Our existence is based solely on participant support.



Thanks to the companies who make this possible: https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-manufacturer-companies/



