News: RECA Reauthorized: Expanded Compensation Offers Renewed Hope to Radiation Exposure Victims | CitizenWire

PRESCOTT, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- After years of advocacy and policy delays, the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) has been reauthorized and expanded through December 31, 2028, the Law Office of Laura J. Taylor PLLC announced today. Signed into law by President Donald J. Trump on July 4, this legislation reinstates a critical federal compensation program for individuals harmed by nuclear weapons testing and uranium industry work during the mid-20th century.



Originally enacted in 1990, RECA provides $100,000 in tax-free compensation to those who developed cancer or other illnesses linked to above-ground nuclear tests or uranium employment. With this reauthorization, eligibility has been significantly broadened. New Mexico residents present between September 24, 1944, and November 6, 1962, are now covered.



Entire states - Utah, Idaho, and New Mexico - have presumptive eligibility, along with certain counties in Arizona and Nevada. Residents of ZIP codes affected by Manhattan Project-era radioactive waste in Missouri, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Alaska are also included.



Eligible claimants in all areas except New Mexico must show twelve consecutive months of presence between January 21, 1951, and November 6, 1962. New Mexico residents must show one year of eligibility between 1944 and 1962. All covered groups-Downwinders, Uranium Workers, and On-Site Participants-now receive the full $100,000. Previously, payments ranged from $50,000 to $75,000 depending on exposure type. Surviving family members, including spouses, children, and grandchildren, may file claims on behalf of deceased loved ones. Prior recipients of the award are not eligible for additional compensation.



The updated statute also expands the list of compensable illnesses for uranium workers to include renal cancers, nephritis, and kidney tubal tissue injuries. It adds new employment categories such as core drillers and waste remediation workers and allows workers to qualify based on cumulative uranium-related jobs over time.



"The reauthorization of RECA is long-overdue recognition and justice for the communities and families impacted by these historic exposures," said Laura J. Taylor Turner, Esq., principal attorney at the Law Office of Laura J. Taylor PLLC. "It's a time-limited opportunity, and I urge anyone who may be eligible to gather their documentation and file a claim as soon as possible."



The Department of Justice has released updated claim forms, and the filing process is officially open. All claims must be submitted before the December 31, 2027, deadline. Individuals are welcome to file on their own, and many choose to seek legal guidance to help gather records, meet eligibility requirements, and navigate the claims process.



For more information, visit https://www.downwindersprogram.com/ or contact the Law Office of Laura J. Taylor PLLC at info@downwindersprogram.com or 928-776-2457.



About Law Office of Laura J. Taylor PLLC:



The Law Office of Laura J. Taylor PLLC is dedicated to representing individuals and families affected by historic radiation exposure and uranium industry employment. With years of experience in RECA claims, the firm provides compassionate, knowledgeable guidance to help clients secure the compensation they deserve. For more information, visit www.downwindersprogram.com.



Learn More: https://www.downwindersprogram.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.