News: All Injuries Law Firm’s Back-to-School Giveaway Supports Port Charlotte Students and Families | CitizenWire

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- All Injuries Law Firm, P.A., a long-standing advocate for Southwest Florida residents, recently hosted a Back-to-School Supply Giveaway at its Port Charlotte office to help local students start the academic year prepared and confident. The event welcomed area families to select free backpacks filled with essential school supplies.



As a firm whose attorneys and staff live and work in Port Charlotte, All Injuries Law Firm understands the importance of supporting its neighbors both in and out of the courtroom. This latest initiative builds on decades of community involvement, including food drives, veteran support projects, local arts sponsorships, and international humanitarian efforts.



"Port Charlotte is not just where we work-it's our home," said founding attorney Brian O. Sutter. "We see the hard work and dedication of local parents and teachers every day, and we're proud to help make the back-to-school season a little brighter. I want to thank our entire team for organizing the event and every family who joined us. Your participation made this effort a true success."



The Back-to-School Giveaway transformed the firm's conference room into a cheerful, kid-friendly supply center stocked with backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pencils, glue, and more. Families were able to browse at their own pace and leave with everything students needed to begin the year ready to learn.



The firm's community service record includes supporting the Charlotte Players' Comedy for a Cause, providing holiday cards to veterans, collecting food for the Homeless Coalition, and donating protective equipment for local frontline workers. Internationally, All Injuries Law Firm has contributed to clean water systems, food distribution, and small business development in communities facing severe hardship.



These efforts reflect the firm's core belief: that legal advocacy and community care go hand in hand. By investing in local needs, the attorneys and staff hope to make a positive difference in the everyday lives of their neighbors.



All Injuries Law Firm extends its warmest wishes to all students, parents, and educators for a safe, happy, and successful school year.



Learn more: https://www.allinjurieslawfirm.com/



