News: RetailNOW and the Kiosk Industry Association Visit Booth 445 for AI-Assist, Kiosks and Digital Signage | CitizenWire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. and LAS VEGAS /CitizenWire/ -- Come see Kiosk Industry in booth 445. Conversational AI hardware and AI analytics hardware highlighted. meldCX for Windows and Android for device support and analytics. AI Connect Bar provides hardware for conversational AI used in drive-thrus, help desks, and self-ordering. Augment your solution.



We thank Intel and Kathy Crumley. Kathy is leading one of the expert panels. This event is NOT open to the general public. Kathy email -- kathy.r.crumley@intel.com.



To set up a time to meet or request info, email craigkeefner@pm.me



2025 EDITION OF RETAILNOW SHOW --



In The Booth



* meldCX - meldCX provides suite of AI-driven software products and platforms - Nice article



* UrwayHoldings - see the AI Connect Bar for Conversational AI Audio



Virtual Supporters



* Pyramid Computer - see the new 15″ Pixi Countertop kiosk



* Intel - Kathy Crumley leads one of the discussions and is in the booth



* OptConnect with max aware router- The max aware router gives you fully managed cellular connectivity, plus Wi-Fi, and the security of WAN failover.



* GoldFinger Monitors - Discover the ideal solution to meet your touch screen needs.



News This Month



* Digital Signage MiniPC Gold Sponsor - Giada Digital Signage by Giada We are pleased to welcome Giada to our gold sponsor family. For more info contact lily@giadatech.com



* Interactive Digital Signage Software by SitekioskDigital Signage Software Accessible and Interactive Sitekiosk news - high-quality interactive digital signage and kiosk software



* AI Assist Database of Companies -- List of already deployed AI resources for self-service. AI Assist is the new norm in self-service. Your software. Your computer.



* RetailNow - Explore Intel Solutions at RSPA in July -- RetailNow 2025 is 7/27 - 7/29 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Schedule a time with Intel



* Outdoor Payment Terminals - Choosing the Right Payment Hardware -- Outdoor Payment - Datacap Whitepaper - Demand for outdoor payment terminals is on the rise as consumers increasingly expect fast, contactless,



* Amazon Fresh Digital Signage Giada Case Study -- Digital Signage in Amazon Fresh - see what Amazon Fresh uses (Giada)



* Wayfinding in Modern Facilities - Advice and Insight Beyond ADA - 22Miles Kathy Isaacs explains - From Facility Executive - True inclusivity can go beyond compliance.



Show information: https://kioskindustry.org/see-kiosk-association-at-rspa/



Thanks to the companies who make this possible. Learn more: https://kioskindustry.org/kiosk-manufacturer-companies/



MEDIA CONTACT: Craig Keefner craig.keefner@gmail.com

Learn More: https://kioskindustry.org/

