News: Oil Seismic Explorations and Their Impact on the Loligo Squid in the South Atlantic | CitizenWire

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina /CitizenWire/ -- In recent years, there has been a concerning decline in catches of Loligo gahi squid in the waters around the Falkland Islands, says Fundacion Agustina Lerena. This species, essential to Spanish fishing (particularly for Galician vessel owners), represents a key resource whose collapse is having serious economic consequences. Beyond the already high costs of operating in the Falklands, there is growing uncertainty about the root causes of this decline. Various hypotheses have been suggested: overfishing, climate change, and, increasingly, the possible impact of offshore seismic explorations linked to the oil industry.



These explorations, which involve the use of seismic waves to detect underground oil deposits, could be affecting the larval and juvenile stages of squid, altering their biological cycle. In 2024, the situation was so critical that authorities decided not to open the second fishing season for Loligo in the Falklands due to the low biomass available, marking the lowest catch volume since 2016. This measure did not affect other species, reinforcing the hypothesis of a specific impact on Loligo.



In this context, interviewed by SeafoodMediaGroup-FIS, Dr. César Lerena ( https://www.cesarlerena.com.ar/ ) - expert on South Atlantic resources and president of the Agustina Lerena Foundation and the Latin American Fisheries Study Center (CESPEL)- has led a critical review of the Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) conducted by consulting firms such as Serman y Asociados for companies like Shell and Equinor. The conclusion is clear: these studies, for the most part, fail to adequately ensure that seismic activities do not negatively impact species like the Loligo squid.



One of the main concerns is that these EIAs are financed by the very companies that benefit from them, compromising their independence. In Argentina, INIDEP (the main technical body for fisheries issues) has not had a leading role or the necessary resources to guide these studies. Furthermore, the resulting reports lack in situ evaluations, rely on outdated references, show methodological deficiencies, and fail to include prevention, mitigation, or compensation measures. In essence, they are seen as theoretical and superficial, designed more to fulfill bureaucratic requirements than to truly protect the marine ecosystem.



Internationally, similar concerns have been raised regarding seismic exploration. In countries such as Norway, South Africa, Mexico, and Namibia, environmental studies have been criticized for lacking scientific rigor and for ignoring cumulative effects on vulnerable species. The practice of hiring "tailored" consulting firms that produce predictable and accommodating reports has been documented in several jurisdictions. Some of these cases have even reached the courts, reflecting growing concern about the validity and usefulness of such studies.



In terms of direct impact on marine species, the effects of seismic waves are varied and severe: behavioral changes, disorientation, stress, reduced feeding and reproductive capacity. Specifically for Loligo squid, it has been demonstrated that they are especially sensitive to acoustic vibrations due to their nervous system and sensory organs (such as the statocyst). These disturbances can alter their distribution, reduce their feeding efficiency, interfere with spawning, and cause them to abandon breeding areas. The sustained decline in squid catches in the Falklands since seismic prospecting began in the region coincides with these observed changes, reinforcing the hypothesis of a causal link.



In addition to Loligo, other species such as hake, cod, and tuna have also shown adverse responses to seismic surveys: auditory organ damage, larval mortality, and changes in migratory patterns. Documented cases in Norway, the North Sea, the Gulf of Mexico, and Australia have reported reductions of up to 80% in some catches following seismic activities. Drops of up to 60% have also been observed in zooplankton, which forms the base of the marine food chain.



Dr. Lerena warns of a possible scenario of environmental fraud if oil exploration licenses continue to be approved without rigorous evaluations. He notes that in many cases, studies are conducted after the licensing of exploration areas, without first considering the presence of fishery resources, their migratory cycles, or the impact on coastal communities. This is not only a technical omission but also an ethical and legal failure. Precautionary measures are scarce or nonexistent, and although countries like Norway have begun to implement economic compensation for affected fishermen, these are considered insufficient.



From a responsible management perspective, the Agustina Lerena Foundation proposes a model of continuous and adaptive environmental assessment. Impact studies should not be a one-time "snapshot" but a dynamic process allowing real-time monitoring and corrective action. This is especially important for migratory species whose distribution and behavior vary in response to multiple factors. Harmonization between oil development and fishing activity is possible, but it requires political will, scientific resources, and an integrated approach.



The Norwegian model, which includes compensation and coordination between industries, can serve as a reference. Though imperfect, it provides a starting point for understanding that no productive activity should be developed at the expense of another - especially when dealing with natural resources that support regional economies, employment, and food sovereignty.



In this regard, the Agustina Lerena Foundation does not oppose offshore oil activity, but demands that it be carried out under strict sustainability standards. The organization has already begun working to ensure that all companies operating in the Southwest Atlantic respect existing environmental laws, both national and international. This includes not only monitoring submitted EIAs but also promoting corrective and legal action when necessary.



In conclusion, the drop in Loligo gahi squid catches in the Falklands should be viewed as a warning sign. Oil seismic explorations must not continue without serious evaluation of their impacts. Urgent measures are needed: strengthening INIDEP's role, conducting a thorough review of existing studies, implementing real-time monitoring, applying the precautionary principle, and designing compensation and restoration mechanisms. Only then can a true balance between energy development and marine ecosystem conservation be achieved - for the benefit of all stakeholders involved.



