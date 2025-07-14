News: Informative Research Expands Verification Platform with Halcyon Integration | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research (IR), a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community, today announced the availability of Halcyon's IRS tax transcript service within the IR Verification Platform. This enhancement expands Informative Research's suite of verification of income and employment (VOI/E) options, enabling lenders to access secure, permissioned tax transcript data directly from the IRS through Halcyon's technology.



Integrating Halcyon into the IR Verification Platform gives lenders more flexibility to automate income validation, meet investor rep and warrant relief requirements, and streamline workflows with trusted income data sources.



"This collaboration not only marks a significant step forward in our partnership with Halcyon, but it also enhances our platform's ability to support lender verification strategies with precision and efficiency," said Informative Research Executive Vice President Steve Schulz. "By incorporating IRS-sourced income data, we're giving lenders another powerful, automated tool for verifying borrower income, thus streamlining the process while maintaining compliance and confidence."



The announcement builds on Informative Research's previously announced partnership with Halcyon, which brought AccountChek(r) consumer-permissioned payroll data into Halcyon's Income Analyzer.



"Making our IRS transcript solution available through Informative Research is a powerful step forward," said Kirk Donaldson, CEO of Halcyon. "We're helping lenders reduce friction, increase compliance, and move closer to a fully automated income verification experience."



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com/.



About Halcyon



Halcyon assists in deepening lenders' overall relationship with their borrowers to offer products and services specific to everyone, creating additional revenue streams beyond the initial loan closing. They have multiple products that ensure you will know more about your borrower every step of the way - IRS income & tax transcripts, digitally prepared tax returns, and a Registered Investment Advisory platform to offer full financial services to your borrowers. Visit https://www.halcyonsw.com/.



Learn More: https://www.informativeresearch.com/

