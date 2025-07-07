News: Plait Debuts First Real‑Time AI Nutrition Coach for WHOOP® Users | CitizenWire

Turns live strain, sleep & recovery scores into instant, meal plans

PANAMA CITY, Panama /CitizenWire/ -- Plait, the web platform that converts wearable metrics into precision nutrition (10,000+ meal plans generated to date), today introduced its AI Nutrition Coach, the first solution designed to adapt meal plans in real time to WHOOP® data. Core workout, strain and sleep metrics are pulled directly from WHOOP's API, while WHOOP webhooks push fresh recovery scores the moment they're available-triggering immediate adjustments so users always know what to eat next.



"Most fitness apps tell you what you did; Plait tells you what to eat - and especially what to eat next as your day unfolds," said Adam Eisenman, founder of Plait. "We finally connect exertion and recovery to actionable nutrition, eliminating guesswork and spreadsheets."



KEY FEATURES



* Live WHOOP Synchronization - Strain, sleep and recovery scores recalibrate meals within seconds, keeping macros aligned with your current physiology.



* AI Macro Engine - GPT‑powered algorithms tailor calories, protein, carbs and fats to body composition, goals and in‑day activity.



* Interactive Plan Tuner - Visualize meals with AI images or swap meals; Plait instantly re‑balances macros and calories on the fly.



* Progressive Adaptation - The coach learns from each workout and the previous night's recovery, refining recommendations with every data point.



Meal‑logging and compliance tracking are in development and will let users record intake directly in Plait later this year.



PRICING & AVAILABILITY



Plait follows a freemium model:



* Plait Free - Core daily meal generator, live WHOOP sync, basic macro view.



* Plait Pro - Advanced analytics dashboard, smart real-time recommendations, meal swap, AI imaging of meals, meal customization, and PDF plan export; US $5.99/month or US $29.99 one‑time for Version 1.



The company is raising a US $500,000 seed round to accelerate product and referrals.



ABOUT PLAIT



Founded in 2024, Plait makes precision nutrition effortless. Its proprietary AI fuses sports‑science principles with large‑language‑model reasoning to craft meal plans that evolve with every heartbeat.



Learn more at https://plait.fit/.



