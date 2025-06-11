News: Argyle-nCino integration garners industry accolades for reshaping VOIE workflows | CitizenWire

PROGRESS in Lending's 2025 Connections award recognizes Argyle's enhanced integration with nCino

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Argyle, a service provider automating income and employment verifications for some of the largest lenders in the United States, today announced that its integration with nCino, a leading provider of intelligent, best-in-class banking and mortgage solutions, has been honored with PROGRESS in Lending's 2025 Connections Award. The award celebrates transformative partnerships and integrations reshaping the mortgage industry through greater efficiency, innovation and collaboration.



Initially launched in 2022, the Argyle-nCino partnership brought a fully digital verification of income and employment (VOIE) experience to more than 370 mortgage companies and 52,000 loan officers. Earlier in 2025, the integration expanded to embed Argyle's VOIE solution directly into nCino's Form 1003 workflow, enabling end-to-end connectivity from borrower authorization to automated underwriting.



"This award recognizes what happens when two technology leaders align and modernize mortgage workflows from the ground up," said Shmulik Fishman, CEO at Argyle. "Together with nCino, we're proving that it's possible to connect borrower data from the source to the secondary market with less manual work, fewer delays and a much better experience for everyone involved."



The integration allows lenders to verify income and employment within nCino's point-of-sale system in real-time, removing the need for third-party portals or borrower document uploads. Verified data flows seamlessly into loan origination systems (LOS) like Encompass and onward to automated underwriting systems such as Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® and Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor®.



With this streamlined, embedded approach, lenders using Argyle have reduced processing time by 5-7 days and lowered verification costs by up to 80%. Borrowers benefit from a faster, easier application process, while lenders gain access to complete VOIE data that improves underwriting confidence and eligibility for rep and warrant relief.



About Argyle:



Argyle is the leading provider of direct-source, consumer-permissioned income and employment verifications, making it fast and easy to gain secure and reliable access to the most complete real-time datasets stored in consumers' payroll accounts. With Argyle, lenders automate verification workflows to save time, reduce fraud and compliance risks, lower costs, and build better product experiences. As an authorized report supplier for Fannie Mae's Desktop Underwriter® validation service and an approved service provider supporting Freddie Mac's Loan Product Advisor® asset and income modeler (AIM), Argyle empowers mortgage lenders to auto-retrieve paystubs and W-2s, understand consumers' ability to pay and improve loan quality-all at 80% less cost. Argyle's commitment to innovation is backed by investors including Bain Capital Ventures, SignalFire, Checkr and Rockefeller Asset Management.



