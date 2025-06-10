News: Floify’s Sofia Rossato named to Progress in Lending’s 2025 most powerful women in fintech list | CitizenWire

Now in its seventh year, the Most Powerful Women in FinTech award recognizes women who are reshaping the financial services industry

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that its president and general manager, Sofia Rossato, has received the 2025 Most Powerful Women in FinTech award from Progress in Lending (PIL). The PIL award is a prestigious, annual recognition celebrating professionals who are innovating, optimizing processes and shaping the future of mortgage finance and broader financial services.



Rossato brought over 25 years of experience growing companies in start-up and large corporate environments in property technology, fintech and messaging when she joined Floify in 2022. Her unique background enabled her to strengthen Floify's market footprint and champion features that give lenders more flexibility and improve homeownership accessibility. Under Rossato's leadership, Floify introduced a Lender Edition and Broker Edition of its popular POS in 2023; launched Floify Verify, a native electronic verification of income and employment (VOIE) service in 2024; and, in 2025, added Dynamic Apps, a no-code feature that lets lenders tailor loan applications based on loan type. Well-known for its customer service and continual product improvement, Floify received an exceedingly high customer satisfaction rating of 98.2% for 2024.



Prior to Floify, Rossato was CEO of SnapEngage, a leading B2B Messaging and Live Chat solution. Sofia managed SnapEngage's operations across sales, marketing, product, engineering, client success, support, finance and talent and implemented a new operating framework, incentive plan and investment strategy. Before SnapEngage, Rossato was COO of a $5 billion division of fintech company IHS Markit, where she led cross-functional growth, cost, innovation and expansion initiatives.



"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized among such trailblazing women in fintech. This award is a testament to the passion and commitment of the entire Floify team, who work daily to push the boundaries of what's possible in mortgage technology," Rossato said. "Together, we're redefining the borrower experience and building a more innovative, inclusive future for financial services."



About Floify:



Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company's website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.



Learn More: https://floify.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.