News: Cloudvirga honored with PROGRESS in Lending’s 2025 Connections Award | CitizenWire

The award recognizes Cloudvirga's integration with Informative Research for transforming income and employment verification in mortgage lending

IRVINE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Cloudvirga, a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, today announced it has been named a recipient of PROGRESS in Lending's 2025 Connections Award. The award honors strategic partnerships and integrations that are reshaping the mortgage industry by advancing efficiency, innovation, and collaboration.



Cloudvirga received recognition for its integration with Informative Research, a trusted verification and data solutions provider for mortgage lenders. The partnership enables seamless access to Informative Research's verification of income (VOI) and verification of employment (VOE) tools directly within Cloudvirga's feature-rich digital mortgage solutions. These include Horizon, a retail and consumer-direct point-of-sale (POS) platform designed to empower both borrowers and loan officers; Horizon Wholesale, a purpose-built POS for third-party origination that puts brokers in control; and Tropos, a customer-first loan portal that unifies the borrower experience across loan types and channels. By embedding a configurable, multi-provider verification waterfall at the point of sale, the integration delivers verified results in seconds-reducing delays, costs and friction across the loan lifecycle.



"In today's lending environment, operational speed and borrower experience are everything," said Maria Moskver, CEO of Cloudvirga. "Our collaboration with Informative Research helps lenders accelerate loan origination while simplifying one of the most painful parts of the mortgage process. We're honored to be recognized by PROGRESS in Lending for a partnership that's truly moving the industry forward."



Using dynamic rules, the joint solution allows lenders to automate VOI/VOE workflows. If one provider cannot fulfill a verification, the system automatically advances to the next, returning a complete report and populating verified data directly into the loan file. This eliminates the need for borrowers to submit W-2s, pay stubs or employer letters manually and ensures clean data is available for underwriting.



By combining Cloudvirga's front-end efficiency with Informative Research's flexible verification engine, the partnership helps lenders reduce costs by up to 80%, cut processing timelines by 5-7 days and significantly improve borrower satisfaction. It's a model for how integrations can transform key moments in the lending process-and help lenders build stronger, more scalable operations.



Learn more about the PROGRESS in Lending Connections Award at https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2025-connections-award-winners-are/.



‍About Cloudvirga



Cloudvirga is a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale platforms, designed from the perspective of increasing consumer engagement. With a focus on streamlining the loan origination process, Cloudvirga solutions enhance efficiency and accuracy in the mortgage industry. The company's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation has positioned it as a trusted partner for mortgage lenders and brokers across the nation. Cloudvirga is a subsidiary of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC), a customer-focused, global title insurance and real estate services company. For more information, visit https://www.cloudvirga.com/.



