News: InfoComm 2025 in Orlando and Kiosk Association | CitizenWire

Visit Booth 3489 for Kiosks and Digital Signage at InfoComm Show

ORLANDO, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Come see the Kiosk Association in booth 3489 (InfoComm site). Digital signage software and outdoor smart city wayfinding highlighted along with conversational AI hardware and a self-order kiosk. The "big" demo is a dual 75-inch outdoor smart city kiosk. New digital signage software for multiple platforms and "pixel-perfect" creation on display. We are an association of over 50 companies and 700 listed companies with US, Europe, and Asia chapters.



To set up a time to meet or request info, visit our 3489 portal link or you can email craigkeefner@pm.me



Thanks to solution partners Intel (Kathy) , Pyramid Computer (Zahdan), TPGI (Traci) and Olea Kiosks (Frank). Our existence is based solely on member support.



2025 Edition of InfoComm Show



* Sitekiosk Interactive Digital Signage software



* MRI Smart City (Santa Monica) - double-sided outdoor Smart City

o BoldVu Screen Size_05.2024-compressed

o BoldVu FSD_12.2024-compressed



* StudioDX Interactive Video by Acquire Digital

o Introducing StudioDX at InfoComm - Precision. Power. Pixel-Perfect.



* Countertop kiosks and mini-PC media players by Pyramid Computer

o Pyramid Pixi Kiosk - 15.6″ Touchscreen Self-Order Countertop - Three models to pick from from Basic to Premium.



* AI Connect Bar for Conversational AI - hi-quality noise cancellation mics, speakers that face customers, video camera with AI, edge-enabled, easy mounts and outdoor rated.



* 4G Wireless connectivity by Ventus Digi - Here is brochure



* Events with Intel -- Enhance the shopping experience, create customer loyalty, and increase sales.



* Other Notables on Floor to See

o 22Miles - https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomermann22m

o Peerless-AV - https://www.linkedin.com/in/rachaelhinds

o LG Business - https://www.linkedin.com/in/peter-h-kim/

o APAC



* Gloshine LEDs - SophiaWu01@gloshine.cn - Booth 800



* Giada #1316 - Talk to Lindsey



* RCStars - #1974

o Thanks to AVIXA

o Related



* StudioDX Digital Signage Software



* 22Miles May Newsletter - InfoComm Wayfinding App



* Introducing StudioDX - Precision. Power. Pixel-Perfect.



* InfoComm Retail Revolution: Crafting Memorable Shopping Journeys



More Opportunities to Meet



* July - RSPA



* November - IAAPA



Contact info@kioskindustry.org with questions or contacts. We accept no financial commission or paid advertising. It is free for companies to participate networking and insight.



About Kiosk Industry



The source for experienced opinions, insider insights, news, and market trends. Learn from the experts.



About the Kiosk Association



Our mission is to inform and educate.



Thanks to the companies who make this possible.



RELATED LINKS:

https://kioskindustry.org/



https://kma.global/



https://infocomm25.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=956748



Learn More: https://kioskindustry.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.