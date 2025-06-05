News: Mooresville Ford Earns Prestigious President’s Award for Third Consecutive Year | CitizenWire

MOORESVILLE, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- Mooresville Ford is proud to announce it has once again received the Ford President's Award, marking the third consecutive year the dealership has earned this distinguished title. Mooresville Ford is the only Ford dealership in the region to receive this award three years in a row, a testament to its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence.



The President's Award, presented annually by Ford Motor Company, is one of the most prestigious and sought-after awards in the automotive industry for Ford dealers. Reserved for a select group of dealerships nationwide, this accolade recognizes the highest level of excellence in customer satisfaction, sales performance, and overall dealership operations. Achieving the President's Award means a dealership has not only met-but surpassed-Ford's rigorous criteria, including consistently exceptional customer experience ratings in both sales and service over a full calendar year.



For Mooresville Ford, winning this award is more than a milestone-it's a reflection of the dealership's unwavering commitment to delivering best-in-class service at every touchpoint. From the showroom to the service drive, Mooresville Ford is driven by a culture of transparency, integrity, and personal connection. Their team works relentlessly to create an experience that is seamless, honest, and tailored to each customer's unique needs.



With a foundation built on trust, community involvement, and customer-first values, Mooresville Ford continues to raise the bar for what a modern dealership should be. Whether you're shopping for your next Ford, scheduling maintenance, or simply seeking guidance, Mooresville Ford stands ready as a trusted automotive partner for life.



As a three-time President's Award winner, Mooresville Ford stands as a benchmark in the region for exceptional customer care and industry leadership.



About Mooresville Ford



Mooresville Ford has been serving the greater Mooresville and Lake Norman area since 1961, offering a wide selection of new Ford products, as well as pre-owned vehicles, expert maintenance and repair services, and an unmatched customer experience. For more information, visit https://mooresvilleford.com/.



Learn More: https://mooresvilleford.com/

