News: ‘COME TOGETHER — A Community for Wine’ Concludes Successful ‘Share & Pair Sundays’ Spring Campaign: Announces Second Annual ‘Come Over October’ Initiative | CitizenWire

Community-driven wine platform builds consumer global awareness and industry support

ST. HELENA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- COME TOGETHER -- A Community for Wine, a mission-driven company focused on wine advocacy, today announced the successful conclusion of its inaugural Share & Pair Sundays spring campaign while announcing plans for its highly anticipated second annual "Come Over October" campaign this fall. Through both initiatives, the organization, founded by three wine industry leaders, has demonstrated the power of community-driven advocacy to reach consumers with positive messages about wine.



SPRING SUCCESS SETS STAGE FOR FALL GROWTH



The Share & Pair Sundays campaign achieved remarkable success throughout the spring season, generating over 122 million unique visitor impressions from 300+ media articles, reaching 4.5 million consumers through in-store activations across 500+ retail locations in 43 designated market areas, and creating 89,000+ social media impressions. The campaign brought together wine lovers nationwide, creating meaningful connections and shared experiences around wine appreciation through diverse activations ranging from winery events to retail partnerships. Building on this momentum, COME TOGETHER -- A Community for Wine is preparing to launch its second annual Come Over October campaign, which promises to expand the community's reach and impact even further.



"The inspiration for these campaigns comes from a simple but powerful belief: wine is meant to bring people together," said Karen MacNeil, reflecting on the campaign's origins. "When we create spaces for authentic connection around wine, we're not just sharing bottles - we're connecting communities, cultures, and perspectives. That's the true spirit driving everything we do."



INDUSTRY SUPPORT FUELS COMMUNITY GROWTH



The campaigns have garnered significant support from across the wine industry, with sponsors and partners recognizing the value of community-centered initiatives. Notable participants included premier wineries such as Far Niente, PEJU Winery, and J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, retail partners such as Gary's Wine & Marketplace and Kroger through Constellation Brands, and regional wine organizations including Paso Robles Wine Country and Texas Fine Wine among many others. This broad coalition has been instrumental in the organization's ability to raise awareness on a global scale.



"The level of industry support we've witnessed has been truly remarkable," noted Gino Colangelo, speaking to the broad coalition backing the initiatives. "From small family wineries to major industry players, everyone understands that fostering genuine wine communities with wine drinkers benefits us all. This isn't just about marketing; it's about strengthening the entire wine ecosystem through community and authentic connections."



DEMONSTRATED SUCCESS ACROSS MULTIPLE CHANNELS



The Share & Pair Sundays campaign's success was evident across diverse activation channels. Wineries like Peju Vineyards created dynamic 10-week culinary experiences featuring global flavors, while Far Niente Wine Estates aligned the campaign with their signature "Il Dolce Far Niente" philosophy. Retail partners achieved significant results, with Constellation Brands and Kroger delivering over 4.4 million impressions and receiving nearly $12,000 in bonus media value. Regional wine organizations including Paso Robles Wine Country and Texas Fine Wine amplified the message through podcasts and social media, while cultural collaborations with nationally notable figures such as Italian chef and PBS personality, Lidia Bastianich brought additional depth and authenticity to the campaign.



"What we're seeing is unprecedented reach and resonance across all segments of the wine world," explained Kimberly Noelle Charles, highlighting the campaigns' broad appeal. "From over 122 million media impressions to 4.5 million in-store consumer touchpoints, we're narrowing the gap between industry insiders and passionate consumers in ways that create lasting value for everyone involved. The response from trade professionals has been overwhelming, but equally exciting is how these initiatives are connecting with everyday wine enthusiasts through everything from intimate winery experiences to major retail activations."



FALL PLANS INCLUDE HIGH-PROFILE EVENTS



COME TOGETHER -- A Community for Wine, has ambitious plans for the fall season, including a second Congressional Wine Caucus tasting, building on the success of previous legislative engagement efforts. The organization will also host press conferences in both New York City and Washington, D.C., to highlight the growing influence of community-driven wine advocacy.



These events underscore the organization's commitment to elevating wine's role in cultural and policy discussions while maintaining its grassroots community focus.



SPONSOR RECOGNITION AND SUPPORT



Come Together extends gratitude to its 2025 sponsors, whose support has been essential to the campaigns' success. Foundational sponsors included: Freixenet Mionetto, J.Lohr Vineyards & Wines, Jackson Family Wines and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. Benefactors included: Constellation Brands, Joseph Phelps Vineyards, The Wine Group and Total Wine & More. Sponsors included: Crimson Wine Group, Far Niente Wine Estates, the Napa Valley Vintners, Peju Napa Valley and Ponzi Vineyards. Media sponsors included: The Wine Enthusiast, Tasting Panel, Somm Journal, Wine Business Monthly, VinePair and Wine Industry Network.



A complete listing of supporters can be found here: https://www.cometogetherforwine.com/patrons/.



For more information on continued support, please visit here: https://www.cometogetherforwine.com/support-the-movement/.



The combination of financial support and industry partnerships has enabled the organization to pursue its mission of building meaningful wine communities while raising significant awareness among consumers for wine culture and appreciation.



About COME TOGETHER -- A Community for Wine



COME TOGETHER -- A Community for Wine is a dynamic community for wine enthusiasts dedicated to fostering connections, education, and appreciation within the wine world. Through innovative campaigns and community-driven initiatives, the organization brings together industry professionals, passionate consumers, and wine lovers of all backgrounds to celebrate wine's unique ability to create meaningful human connections. Founded by noted wine writer and author Karen MacNeil, along with leading wine industry marketers Gino Colangelo of Colangelo & Partners and Kimberly Noelle Charles, DipWSET of Charles Communications Associates, the mission-driven company shares the story of wine's historic and contemporary role as a beverage that uniquely brings people together.



Learn More: https://www.cometogetherforwine.com/

