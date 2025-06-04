News: Simpson Launches Vibrant Minds Program to Promote Cognitive Wellness and Brain Health in Senior Living | CitizenWire

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. /CitizenWire/ -- As Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month begins in June, Simpson, a Pennsylvania regional retirement system that includes Simpson House, Simpson Meadows, and Jenner's Pond, announces the launch of Vibrant Minds, a new program promoting brain health and cognitive wellness. In partnership with Sodexo Seniors, the initiative offers nutrient-rich meals that support cognitive function, along with social dining experiences that encourage connection and independence.



The program also includes immersive staff training and engagement resources, ensuring that every aspect of the dining and hospitality experience contributes to brain health and resident well-being.



"At Simpson, we take a proactive approach to wellness, and believe that nourishing the mind is just as important as nourishing the body," said Carol McKinley, President and CEO of Simpson. "With the Vibrant Minds program, we are creating an environment that stimulates cognitive function and fosters meaningful connections, with nutrient-rich meals specifically curated to enhance brain health."



OVER 500 SCIENCE-BASED RECIPES ARE INCLUDED, FEATURING:



* Brain-boosting ingredients such as leafy greens, berries, and omega-3-rich fish



* Plant-based proteins and healthy unsaturated fats



* Microbiome-friendly foods that support the gut-brain axis



* Limited processed foods, sodium, and added sugars



The Vibrant Minds program is powered by Simpson's strategic collaboration with Sodexo Seniors, a leader in senior living hospitality services. The program includes training for team members on how to provide enriching dining experiences by encouraging engagement with residents and promoting independence. The initiative emphasizes key elements, including colorful food plating, adaptive tableware, and hospitality settings optimized for sensory stimulation.



"We are proud of our partnership with Simpson, where our teams serve so much more than food," said Greg Blumenthal, District Manager, Sodexo Seniors. "We engage with residents during meal time, getting to know their wants and needs to give them the best experience possible. The Vibrant Minds program reflects our shared purpose to create better everyday experiences and build healthier lives for all."



In addition, the comprehensive program provides immersive empathy training for dining team members, including simulations of sensory impairments, to deepen their understanding of residents' experiences. This person-centered approach enhances daily interactions and strengthens relationships within the community.



Cognitive decline is growing among senior living populations and research shows a well-balanced diet is increasingly recognized as a fundamental component of maintaining brain health throughout life.



KEY FACTS ON COGNITIVE HEALTH, ACCORDING TO SODEXO SENIORS



* $6 trillion: Estimated global cost of dementia annually



* 1 in 7 Americans aged 71 and older has some form of dementia (NIH)



* Every 3 seconds, someone in the world develops dementia



* 75% of individuals, regardless of age, can positively impact their cognitive and emotional health through optimized brain nutrition



* 20 years: The period before diagnosis when changes in brain function begin



* 45% of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed by addressing modifiable lifestyle factors such as diet, social interaction, and physical activity



* 85% of Americans 65+ have at least one chronic illness; 60% have two or more, many of which affect brain health



* Diet and lifestyle may account for up to 80% of health outcomes



* Emerging research emphasizes the brain-gut axis and its critical role in preventing neurodegeneration



ABOUT SIMPSON:



Since 1865, Simpson has built communities and provided services for older adults to thrive. Simpson has met the changing needs and desires of Philadelphia area seniors from diverse backgrounds as a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit family of services consisting of three Life Plan Communities (also known as Continuing Care Retirement Communities, or CCRCs): Simpson House, Simpson Meadows, and Jenner's Pond; three affordable senior living communities: Simpson Gardens I, Simpson Gardens II, and Simpson Midtown, as well as Simpson HomeCare and Simpson Rehabilitation. They are dedicated to offering the highest level of lifestyle and care available in beautiful, dignified, and spiritual settings. For more information, visit: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/

Learn More: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/

