News: Total Sonics’ Award-Winning Audio Processing Comes to Skyworth TVs with The TiVo Operating System | CitizenWire

MILFORD, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- New England-based audio technology innovator, Total Sonics®, the licensing arm of THAT Corporation®, is pleased to announce agreements with TV technology powerhouse TiVo™, a division of Xperi®, and the Skyworth® Group, one of the world's largest TV and appliance manufacturers. The agreement with TiVo allows them to integrate and distribute the patented Total Sonics audio enhancement technology suite along with TiVo firmware, enabling TV makers like Skyworth to provide their customers with the best possible sound experience on TiVo OS sets. TVs featuring Total Sonics' technology are now available from Skyworth and their subsidiary, Metz, on sets with the TiVo OS and on Google® TV based designs.



With deep roots in delivering better sound to the professional and consumer audio markets, and with more than a billion devices worldwide using THAT Corp's core technologies, the Total Sonics division has developed a suite of acclaimed audio enhancement technologies, including Total Sonics speaker optimization, Total Volume® loudness control, Total Surround® virtual surround sound, Total Cal® automated in-home tuning, and Total Bass™ psychoacoustic bass processing. Total Sonics has also partnered with Psy(x) Research to integrate Total Immersion™ virtual height processing into the Total suite. All of Total Sonics' algorithms are designed with efficiency in mind and run on common SoCs and DSPs, improving sound quality without burdening TV's, powered speakers, tablets and more with added cost, circuitry, or complexity.



According to Total Sonics' Vice President, Tim Brault, "Since we've been actively demonstrating our algorithms' capabilities, manufacturers of all sorts of products - from TV's and powered speakers to mobile devices and PCs - have marveled at how well the Total Sonics suite improves the audio experience."



Brault continues, "This appeals to manufacturers for several key reasons: our technology improves their product's performance-to-value ratios by enabling less expensive products to perform at levels normally associated with more expensive designs. And they save cost by not requiring expensive additional componentry, and by shrinking the development time required to get products to market."



The Total Sonics technologies are being adopted by more and more manufacturers around the world. More information can be found at their website: https://totalsonics.com/.



About Total Sonics:



Started by engineers of the legendary dbx® Inc. professional and consumer audio products, Total Sonics (formerly dbx-tv®) has been improving sound in consumer electronics for over 40 years, with their technology integrated in over 1 Billion devices worldwide. Manufacturers now turn to Total Sonics to deliver improved audio experiences to consumers at lower cost without the need for additional hardware. Total Sonics licenses audio processing software for TVs, soundbars, speakers, PCs, mobile devices, and other consumer electronics. https://totalsonics.com/.



About Xperi:



Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), are integrated into consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX and DTS Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.



About Skyworth:



Skyworth provides advanced, high-quality TV and entertainment solutions on a global scale at competitive prices. SKYWORTH Group Limited is a leading supplier of uniquely advanced and smart technology solutions. It has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKG: 0751) since 2000. As of 1 March 2019, the Group was valued in excess of USD 19 billion and employed over 40,000 people worldwide. Founded in 1988, today SKYWORTH is a leading color TV brand internationally, a top brand in the Chinese display industry, and a top three global provider of the Android TV platform.



Trademarks:



THAT Corporation, Total Sonics, Total Volume, Total Surround, Total Cal, Total Immersion, Total Bass, and dbx-tv, and their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of THAT Corporation. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, IMAX, HD Radio, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. Skyworth, Metz, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworth Group or its subsidiaries. Google is a trademark or registered trademark of Google LLC. dbx is a registered trademark of Harman International.



