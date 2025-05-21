News: Elmm Law Group Presents ‘Backpack to the Future’ – School Supply Giveaway for K-5 Students | CitizenWire

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Elmm Law Group is proud to announce its upcoming community initiative, "Backpack to the Future," a back-to-school event to support local families by providing free backpacks filled with essential school supplies to K-5 students.



EVENT DETAILS:



* Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025



* Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.



* Location: Maurice C. Cash Elementary School, 5000 S. Sandomir Way, Phoenix, AZ 85041



This event is open to students registered at MC Cash Elementary School, Laveen District, for the 2025-2026 school year.



Each attending student will receive a backpack containing:



* Wide-ruled notebook



* Two colorful pocket folders



* Classic No. 2 pencils



* Pencil sharpener



* Pencil pouch



* Crayons



* Glue stick



* 5-inch scissors



* Water bottle



Our generous sponsors will provide additional fun giveaways. Attendees will also get free Kona Ice!



Registration Information:



To ensure your child receives a backpack, please register in advance. Registration is limited to one backpack per child, and the child must be present at the event to receive their backpack. Backpacks are on a first-come, first-served basis.



For more information and to register, please visit: the "Backpack to the Future" Event Page: https://getgordi.com/backpack-to-the-future-event/ ​



Join us in empowering our students for a successful school year!



About Elmm Law Group:



Elmm Law Group is a Phoenix-based law firm dedicated to serving the community with integrity and compassion. Specializing in personal injury cases, the firm is committed to making a positive impact both inside and outside the courtroom.



After graduating from the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law, Gordi Mikalacki, Esq. spent time working as a Law Clerk for the Arizona Court of Appeals. It was there that she learned how judges make decisions based on how an attorney's argument is framed. Gordi also gained extensive courtroom experience when she served as Assistant Attorney General under three different Arizona Attorneys General. Here, she got to represent Arizona's largest agency, the Arizona Department of Economic Security. She now serves as the Founder/Partner of Elmm Law Group, a firm that works exclusively with clients in their personal and catastrophic injury cases.



Since starting the firm, Gordi has helped countless clients with their cases relating to personal injury. She has exceptional written and oral litigation skills that not only make her a trusted partner for her clients but also highly effective in handling insurance companies and persuading the Courts.



Learn more: https://getgordi.com/



Read Elmm Law Group Reviews: https://g.co/kgs/BT7qY2g



Address: 3401 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85018



RELATED LINKS: https://mccash.laveenschools.org/

Learn More: https://getgordi.com/

