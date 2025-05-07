News: ‘I Can’t Do This Anymore’: One Mom’s Shocking Journey from Dark Post-Partum Thoughts to Total Transformation | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- In a raw revelation of maternal mental health struggles rarely discussed openly, wellness coach Emily Wright Mitchell has released "Better Than Before: How Overcoming Depression and Obesity Led To One Mom's Wellness Transformation" (ISBN: 978-1964377841 [ebook]; 978-1964377834 [paperback]; Legacy Launch Pad Publishing).



This unflinching memoir exposes the terrifying reality of severe postpartum depression that left Mitchell contemplating abandoning her family - and reveals the unexpected path that transformed her darkest moment into a complete physical and psychological rebirth.



"I can't do this anymore," Mitchell confessed to her husband at 3 a.m. while caring for her infant, as she details in the book. "I've got to get some help." This breaking point - when she was having thoughts of leaving her baby behind - became the catalyst for an 80-pound weight loss journey and complete mental health revolution that would change everything.



The book emerged from Mitchell's shocking realization that her lifelong destructive relationship with food - swinging between starvation diets and binge eating - had primed her body for hormonal catastrophe during pregnancy. The memoir details how years of disordered eating, beginning with diet pills and laxatives as a teenager, created the perfect storm for postpartum depression that nearly destroyed her family.



Each chapter exposes disturbing realities about women's health that are rarely discussed, from how diet culture creates psychological trauma to the dangerous medical neglect many new mothers face. Mitchell reveals how doctors missed crucial warning signs and offered inadequate solutions while she struggled with increasingly dark thoughts.



"When my depression became too consuming, I thought that I must have done something to cause it," Mitchell writes. "I didn't know that paranoia is something real, and that it hinders your ability to think clearly or even do basic problem-solving for yourself."



"Better Than Before" is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online booksellers.



For more information, visit https://betterthanemily.com/.



About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:



Legacy Launch Pad is the leading book publisher for entrepreneurs who want to build authority and leave a legacy. The company has published numerous Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors whose books have been featured on such shows as Today and Good Morning America as well as in publications like The New York Times and USA Today. Learn more at: https://legacylaunchpadpub.com/.

Learn More: https://www.legacylaunchpadpub.com/

