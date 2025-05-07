News: OnPrintShop Launches Version 12.1 with Advanced Web to Print Capabilities that Boosts Productivity, Sales and Customer Satisfaction | CitizenWire

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India /CitizenWire/ -- OnPrintShop recently launched a simple yet high-impact iteration that is feature-packed with an intelligent blend of customization and sales-boosting tools. This version is designed to simplify complex processes, accelerate performance speed, and enrich customer engagement with unmatched ease.



The web to print facilitator, OnPrintShop has successfully released its latest iteration, version 12.1 on May 4th, 2025. This update includes exciting print innovations that increases business productivity, amplifies sales and delivers smarter customer experiences.



The highlight of OnPrintShop's version 12.1 includes custom die-cut sticker creator, BOGO and reward point promotions, a document print module, optimized quote and offline order management system.



Furthermore, the web to print brand has also added support for payment modes like Apple Pay and Google Pay for ready-to-buy products.



The all-new 'Die cut sticker customization' feature is developed to enable print buyers turn logos, faces, and caricatures into eye-catching die-cut stickers. Printers can also offer premium material options for this product type including Transparent, Gold, Silver, and Holographic finishes.



Another interesting capability introduced in the 12.1 version of OnPrintShop includes 'the new quoting feature' that enables printers to create custom quotes using pre-configured master options or tags, ensuring real-time pricing visibility. It also includes a 'new Duplicate Quote feature' to quickly copy and reuse quotes for different customers, eliminating the need to create new quotes.



Team collaboration for B2C accounts has now become easier with the newly added capability that lets print providers enable retail customers to view and reuse designs or orders created by other users of the same company.



The old coupon-based reward system has been replaced with reward points at the checkout page, ensuring to display clear discount breakdowns. With this feature, printers can have complete control over setting up usage rules and maximum limits for point redemption.



To improve sales and enhance customer satisfaction, OnPrintShop has released a new BOGO and Buy X Get Y offers in the retail storefront. This feature is developed to allow printers to apply smart promotions like "Buy 2, Get 1 Free" or "Buy 3, Get 1 at 50% Off for promotional and ready-to-buy print items.



OnPrintShop has also launched a brand-new product type 'Document Print' which is developed for multi-page files like PDFs, that automatically detects the page count, size and orientation. With capabilities like file preview and flexible pricing options, this feature is anticipated to enhance customer's online ordering journeys.



"Simplifying print business operations for our clients and helping them boost profits has always been our ongoing mission. This upgrade is a testament that we will keep optimizing our web to print software with precision to help modern printers deliver extraordinary customer experiences," said Naimish Patel, VP of Sales at OnPrintShop.



Version 12.1 includes innovative enhancements like a revamped offline order module that offers flexible order management for offline print orders. The Stripe POS integration is developed to streamline the payment flow for offline orders by replicating the online payment process. Furthermore, the 'new Copy Design toggle' is built to allow printers to duplicate an order and reorder it for another customer.



Now print buyers can get crystal clear prints with the 'raster to vector' converter that instantly converts raster images like JPEGs or PNGs into vector graphics i.e. SVG. With the new 'Add QR Code' screen in the latest upgrade, QR code customization has become much easier. Print buyers can experiment with logos, colors, and styles, use the QR code styling library, and see a live preview to create fully branded designs.



Learn more: https://onprintshop.com/release-notes/onprintshop-version-12-1



About OnPrintShop:



OnPrintShop is an advanced web to print provider since 2007 and has served over 2000+ global print businesses. The firm consistently introduces new releases with upgraded capabilities in its progressive web to print software and is committed to keep leveling it up to advance print personalization and enhance customer experience. https://onprintshop.com/



Learn More: https://onprintshop.com/

