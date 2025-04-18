News: Novi AI Introduces Ghibli-Style Video Generator – Turn Long-Form Stories into Emotional Animated Masterpieces | CitizenWire

With Text to Video, you can easily turn your stories into cinematic animated masterpieces in just minutes

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- In recent months, a wave of AI-generated content mimicking Studio Ghibli's iconic style has taken over TikTok and Instagram, turning everyday photos into whimsical, anime-inspired visuals. Riding this trend, iMyFone Novi AI, a free AI video generator from text, has launched a new Ghibli-style video generator. This new feature allows users to transform long-form narratives into emotionally rich, animated videos, capturing the enchanting storytelling magic of Ghibli classics like "Spirited Away" and "My Neighbor Totoro" - similar to how Studio Ghibli ChatGPT brings Studio Ghibli-style animation storytelling to life through AI.



With Text to Video, you can easily turn your stories into cinematic animated masterpieces in just minutes.



"Ghibli-style visuals are more than just an aesthetic - they're a storytelling language," said the Product Manager at Novi AI.



HOW IT WORKS - CREATE YOUR OWN GHIBLI-STYLE ANIMATION IN MINUTES



With Novi AI, storytelling becomes effortless:



1. Download Novi AI for free - Start by downloading the Novi AI app to your device (available on iOS, Android, and Windows) and sign up for free to get started.



2. Upload or Paste Your Story-Users can either input or paste their own story text in any format. Alternatively, you can use Novi AI's Story Creation feature to automatically generate a narrative for you.



3. Choose the Ghibli Style - Novi AI offers a variety of popular visual styles, including Ghibli-style, realistic, and Japanese anime aesthetics. Simply select the Ghibli-style template to begin crafting your animated video in the dreamlike, whimsical tone of Studio Ghibli animation style.



4. Generate & Customize - Novi AI automatically generates an animated video based on your story. Users can further personalize their videos with over 800 AI-generated voiceovers, subtitles available in 60+ languages, and a curated library of 20+ background music tracks.



5. Export Video - Export your final video with one click and instantly share it across your favorite social media platforms.



WHY CHOOSE NOVI AI?



Novi AI stands out as a next-generation storytelling tool that transforms long-form text into stunning, emotionally resonant animations-without any design or editing skills required.



Here are some of its advantages:



* All-in-One Creation - Generate storylines with AI (ChatGPT + DeepSeek), access rich visual templates and music, and complete cinematic videos with just one click -no editing skills needed.



* Long-Form Support - Input up to 4,000 characters to bring rich, layered stories to life.



* Trending Visual Styles - Choose from Studio Ghibli art style, realistic scenes, Japanese anime, and other trending Ghibli-inspired visuals to stay on trend and visually captivating.



* Scene Consistency - Advanced AI keeps visuals coherent and storytelling smooth.



ABOUT IMYFONE



iMyFone is renowned for building cutting-edge AI tools that make content creation smarter and faster. Its latest product, Novi AI, transforms long-form text into cinematic animated videos in minutes-no editing skills required. With AI story generation trending templates like Studio Ghibli-style art, it's the easiest way to create emotionally powerful content. Learn more: https://www.imyfone.com/.



RELATED LINKS:



https://www.imyfone.com/ai-video-generator/ai-cartoon-video-generator/



https://www.imyfone.com/generate-video/convert-video-to-cartoon/



https://www.imyfone.com/generate-video/ai-video-generator-free-no-sign-up/

Learn More: https://www.imyfone.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.