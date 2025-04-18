News: HitPaw Online Launches its AI Video Generator for Effortless Creation | CitizenWire

Powered by advanced AI models, the tool intelligently interprets user input to generate high-quality, dynamic videos that suit a variety of needs

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- HitPaw, a leading software brand known for its creative and intuitive multimedia tools, proudly announced the launch of its brand-new AI Video Generator on HitPaw Online. The HitPaw Online AI Video Generator provides two intuitive pathways: Text to Video and Image to Video, making it easier than ever to bring ideas to life.



WHAT'S NEW IN HITPAW ONLINE - AI VIDEO GENERATOR



Powered by advanced AI models, the tool intelligently interprets user input to generate high-quality, dynamic videos that suit a variety of needs, from storytelling and tutorials to product showcases and social media content.



TEXT TO VIDEO: JUST TYPE, AND WATCH IT COME TO LIFE



The Text to Video feature allows you to create fully videos by simply entering a detailed text prompt. From landscapes to abstract concepts, AI interprets your input to bring your vision to life.



You can tailor the result through several intuitive options:



* Prompt Input: Describe the scene, characters, or actions. The more detailed your prompt, the better the visual output.

* Model Selection: Choose between Standard for faster generation or Professional for higher-quality visuals.

* Duration Setting: Define how long your video should be-ideal for everything from short social media clips to longer storytelling segments.

* Aspect Ratio Options: Select the format (1:1, 16:9, 9:16, etc.).

* Negative Prompts: Specify elements you don't want to appear, helping the AI avoid unwanted styles.



IMAGE TO VIDEO: BRING STILL IMAGES TO LIFE WITH AI



The Image to Video feature gives static images new meaning through motion. Whether you're working with a single image or a pair of keyframes, AI handles the animation with artistic finesse.



It includes two creative modes:



Frame Mode

Perfect for simulating motion between images:



* Upload 1 or 2 Keyframes: Start with a single image or define both the start and end frames for more controlled motion.



* Prompt (Optional): Add descriptive text to guide the video's style, ambiance, or action.



* Model Choice: Choose either Standard or Professional.



* Duration Control: Set how long the animation should last.



* Negative Prompts (Optional): Eliminate unwanted elements by telling the AI what not to include.



Effect Mode

Add eye-catching, stylized effects to any photo:



* Photo to Animation: Upload a single image and apply fun AI effects like AI HUG, Kungfu Club, Ghibli Live, and more.



* 5-Second Video Output: Perfect for social media posts, profile animations, or digital art expressions.



For more information checking, you may visit: https://online.hitpaw.com/online-ai-video-generator.html.



About HitPaw Online



HitPaw Online is an all-in-one platform offering powerful online tools for video editing, image enhancement, audio processing, and now, AI-powered creativity. With a mission to make digital content creation accessible to everyone, HitPaw Online provides intuitive, browser-based tools that require no downloads or professional experience.



To know more, you may visit: https://online.hitpaw.com/.



To explore more creative tools, you may visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/.



Our Social Media:



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hitpaw



X (Twitter): https://x.com/HitPawofficial



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hitpawofficial/



Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/HitPawofficialwebsite

Learn More: https://www.hitpaw.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.