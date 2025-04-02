News: Cursive is Cool Contest Invites Young Writers to Showcase Their Handwriting Skills | CitizenWire

VENTURA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation (AHAF) is excited to announce the return of the Cursive is Cool contest, encouraging students from kindergarten through sixth grade to celebrate the important skill of handwriting. Young writers across the country are invited to put pen to paper and demonstrate their cursive skills for a chance to win fantastic prizes!



The Cursive is Cool contest recognizes excellence in both legibility and neatness, while also rewarding creative content with a special prize for each grade level. To ensure that every participant has an opportunity to win, a random drawing will also be conducted, giving all entrants a chance at receiving a prize. Prizes are awarded to educators, too.



"Cursive handwriting is more than just a competency-it enhances cognitive development, fine motor skills, and creativity, among other things," said Sheila Lowe, president of AHAF. "This contest is a fun way to encourage children to practice and take pride in their writing."



Entries will be judged based on clarity, style, and originality. The contest is open to all kindergarten through sixth-grade students, and submissions will be accepted until April 15, 2025. Winners will be contacted by email. Teachers, parents, and grandparents are encouraged to enter their kids in the 2025 Cursive is Cool contest.



For contest details, entry guidelines, and submission instructions, visit https://ahafhandwriting.org/Campaign_for_Cursive_Contest_2025.



Thanks to our generous sponsors who donate prizes: Amsterdam Printing, Fahrney's Pens, New American Cursive, CursiveLogic, Louise Borden, Christy Zwenger, J6R6, Mirthos Paper, The PaperNerd, Sakura of America, Dixon Ticonderoga, eeBoo, Itoya.



About the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation



The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the study, education, and promotion of handwriting as an essential skill. Originally founded to promote the profession of handwriting analysis in personality assessment, AHAF is a strong advocate for cursive writing and its benefits in literacy, education, and personal expression. Learn more at https://ahafhandwriting.org



Learn More: https://www.ahafhandwriting.org/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.