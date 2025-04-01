News: Floify’s Maggie Zielinski Swanson named to HousingWire’s 2025 Rising Stars list | CitizenWire

HousingWire's Rising Stars award recognizes emerging industry leaders who have demonstrated rapid career growth and an ability to lead - all before the age of 40

BOULDER, Colo. /CitizenWire/ -- Floify, the mortgage industry's leading point-of-sale (POS) solution, today announced that Enterprise Account Executive/Sales Engineer Maggie Zielinski Swanson has been named to HousingWire's prestigious Rising Stars list for 2025.



HousingWire's Rising Stars award is given to individuals under 40 years of age who demonstrate impressive professional momentum and are building reputations for driving growth and change in the real estate, mortgage and housing-related industries. Swanson has been selected in the Mortgage category.



Swanson, 29, joined Floify in 2021 as a skilled sales professional and has quickly become an indispensable force in the company's collaborative culture and growth. As the company's first enterprise sales executive, she quickly mastered the complex needs of credit unions, IMBs and banks, and was instrumental in the launch of Floify Lender Edition.



A gifted self-starter, the first-generation American has charted her own course, listening to lenders to understand what keeps them up at night and identifying how to position Floify's features in ways that address their cost and process challenges. Her ability to earn the business of large enterprise accounts, lead sales training and represent Floify at major events has strengthened the company's reputation and market presence. Over the past year, her efforts have put Floify in a stronger competitive position, closing major accounts while receiving praise from customers and the Floify team.



"Maggie is always looking to learn, and she has been undeterred by the complexity and scale of mortgage technology and mortgage lending ecosystems," said Sofia Rossato, Floify's president and general manager and 2024 HousingWire Women of Influence winner. "Maggie's persistence, coupled with her joyous and approachable demeanor, have helped our clients achieve positive business outcomes, and we are so pleased to see her efforts recognized by HousingWire."



For a complete list of HousingWire 2025 Rising Star winners, please visit the HousingWire website.



Floify is a digital mortgage automation solution that streamlines the loan process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Loan originators use the platform to create product-specific applications (no coding required!), collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and is a subsidiary of Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch Group") (NASDAQ: PRCH). For more information, visit the company's website at https://floify.com/ or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter / X.



https://floify.com/

