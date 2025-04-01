News: Praneeth Reddy Saripalli of Informative Research honored among 2025 HousingWire Rising Stars | CitizenWire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Informative Research, a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community, today announced that IT Development Manager Praneeth Reddy Saripalli has been honored as a recipient of the 2025 HousingWire Rising Stars Award. The award recognizes real estate and mortgage leaders 40 years old and under who drive growth and achieve remarkable career milestones. Saripalli's leadership, technical vision and ability to align people, processes and technology have been instrumental in Informative Research's continued growth and market leadership.



Saripalli is recognized for his innovative leadership in mortgage technology. Over the past year, he designed and implemented a new Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery/Deployment (CI/CD) process, significantly enhancing development efficiency, quality control, and resource allocation at Informative Research. His expertise in system architecture and problem-solving has streamlined operations, optimized processes, and driven measurable cost savings, including reducing verification costs by up to 35% and shortening closing times by an average of 15%.



"Praneeth is the backbone of our technology team, driving innovation and efficiency with his strategic vision and technical expertise. His ability to architect and implement complex solutions has significantly improved development quality and operational performance," said Ajay Trilokeshwaran, Executive Vice President of IT at Informative Research. "Beyond his technical acumen, Praneeth's leadership fosters collaboration and problem-solving, ensuring our teams deliver impactful solutions with speed and precision. His dedication and insight are instrumental to Informative Research's continued success and market leadership."



"The Rising Stars award is a celebration of the incredible energy, innovation, and talent shaping the future of housing," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. "This year's winners are not only excelling in their respective fields but are also redefining what's possible in the industry. Their creativity and leadership inspire confidence in the industry's future, and I can't wait to see how they continue to drive progress."



View the complete list of this year's winners and their profiles at https://www.housingwire.com/risingstars/.



About Informative Research



Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. Informative Research is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. The company is also a proud recipient of the HousingWire Tech100 award, honoring the most innovative technology companies in the housing economy. To learn more, visit https://www.informativeresearch.com.



Learn More: https://www.informativeresearch.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.