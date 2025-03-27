News: Optimal Blue Establishes Alliance with Cotality to Expand the Reach of Its Mortgage Origination and Pricing Data | CitizenWire

Cotality to Offer Optimal Blue's Direct-Source Origination Data to Capital Markets, Research, and Investment Firms

PLANO, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- Optimal Blue today announced a strategic alliance with Cotality™ (formerly CoreLogic®) that expands access to its mortgage origination and pricing data. Through this collaboration, Cotality will offer Optimal Blue's data to a broader audience, including hedge funds, capital markets participants, and investment firms seeking insights into the mortgage markets.



Optimal Blue sources mortgage rate lock data directly from its product, pricing, and eligibility (PPE) engine, which is used to lock more than one-third of U.S. mortgages. By offering mortgage origination and pricing data alongside its extensive suite of real estate data and analytics solutions, Cotality's clients gain access to more comprehensive housing market data that helps them improve decision-making, forecasting, and risk management strategies.



"Optimal Blue's growing relationship with Cotality represents our shared commitment to bringing meaningful data and analytics to participants across all segments of financial markets whose businesses can benefit," said Mike Vough, head of corporate strategy at Optimal Blue. "Optimal Blue offers the most representative, direct-source mortgage rate lock data available - a strategic complement to Cotality's extensive property insights - giving financial market participants a holistic view of housing market dynamics to enhance investment decisions."



"Offering Cotality's comprehensive property data available with Optimal Blue's direct to source mortgage rate lock dataset gives our customers additional insights and demonstrates our commitment to innovation- making the industry smart and faster," said Sachin Rajpal, Managing Director of Cotality Data Solutions.



​​Optimal Blue's Market Data License enables institutions to access loan-level origination and pricing information daily via secure file transfer protocol (SFTP), search over 60 variables per loan - including product type, pricing, credit attributes, property details, and occupancy status - and track primary market production trends and shifting borrower demographics. Additional use cases include supporting advanced market share analysis and portfolio benchmarking while gaining deeper insights into housing and mortgage market movements.



About Optimal Blue



Optimal Blue effectively bridges the primary and secondary mortgage markets to deliver the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform. The company helps lenders of all sizes and scopes maximize profitability and operate efficiently so they can help American borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership. Through innovative technology, a network of interconnectivity, rich data insights, and expertise gathered over more than 20 years, Optimal Blue is an experienced partner that, in any market environment, allows lenders to optimize their advantage from pricing accuracy to margin protection, and every step in between. To learn more, visit https://OptimalBlue.com/.

