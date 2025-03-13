News: Collaboration Between MCT and Fannie Mae Improves Pricing for Mortgage Sellers on Select Loans | CitizenWire

Unique Bid Tape Pricing API to Deliver More Granular Pricing Alongside Cash Window

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, announced their integration with Fannie Mae's new Loan Pricing API. By combining various price factors and utilizing a broader set of data found in bid tapes, the new API provides greater price transparency on certain loans. This is the latest in a series of recent collaborations between MCT and Fannie Mae intended to provide additional benefit and value to mortgage secondary market participants. This new API will provide greater transparency into the granular level pricing Fannie Mae provides to sellers on MCT Marketplace - the largest mortgage asset exchange for the U.S. secondary market.



"As the needs of borrowers and those who serve them evolve, Fannie Mae remains committed to investing in and delivering value through the products and services it offers," said Pete Skarnulis, Single-Family Business Account Management Solutions - Vice President at Fannie Mae. "The new Loan Pricing API offers comprehensive pricing and a more streamlined process for obtaining the most up-to-date pricing information that creates a better experience for our industry partners."



For mutual clients, pricing from the new API is integrated seamlessly into execution analysis, commitment, and delivery processes in MCT Marketplace. Fannie Mae sellers will retain access to the other execution options they had previously, such as the Cash Window and Servicing Marketplace®.



"Through our strong collaboration with Fannie Mae over the years, we have made it a top priority to push the secondary market forward through technology for the benefit of mutual clients," stated Phil Rasori, COO at MCT. "We're proud to have jointly deployed Fannie Mae's new Loan Pricing API."



Learn more about the features, benefits, volume, and performance of MCT and Fannie Mae technology collaborations for mortgage lenders. MCT and Fannie Mae will be available and sharing more information about their efforts for mutual client benefit at the upcoming MCT Exchange conference in San Diego held March 27-28, 2025, including the keynote presentation by Olga Gorodetsky, Director of Capital Markets at Fannie Mae.



About MCT:



For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT's stewardship. MCT's technology and know-how continues to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, protected, valued, and exchanged - offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.



For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.



