News: The Mortgage Collaborative 3.16.25 Mortgage Tech Day Presents Five Startups to Compete in Dallas Pitch Event | CitizenWire

DALLAS, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- The future of mortgage technology is set to take the spotlight in Dallas as The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation's largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, and the TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP present the seventh Mortgage Tech Day (MTD).



This high-energy, fast-paced competition will take place alongside TMC's "Live Large, Think Big!" conference at Live! By Loews in Arlington, TX (Room DE) on March 16 from 3 PM - 5 PM CT. Sponsored by Docutech, MTD gives early-stage mortgage tech companies a unique opportunity to showcase their innovations in front of industry leaders, investors, and venture capitalists.



Six forward-thinking startups have been selected to present their game-changing mortgage technology solutions:



* Ardley - AI-powered mortgage processing, designed for speed and accuracy



* Lender - A streamlined lending workflow platform for seamless transactions



* Mesh - Integration technology that connects mortgage platforms like never before



* Uplist - Enhancing the home-buying experience with smarter tools



* Feather - Simplifying compliance and documentation for mortgage professionals



This pitch competition follows a Shark Tank-style format, where each company gets eight minutes to present their innovation, followed by seven minutes of rapid-fire Q&A from a panel of venture capital firms, limited partners, and mortgage industry experts.



Beyond the competition, MTD offers unparalleled networking opportunities-participants can connect with potential investors, industry leaders, and future customers who can help propel their businesses forward.



The audience and judges will vote in real time to determine the winner, who will receive:



* One week in HousingWire Daily Newsletter ($5,000 value)



* A complimentary spot in HousingWire Mortgage Tech Demo Day ($9,000 value)



* A feature in HousingWire Product Guide ($8,000 value)



"Mortgage Tech Day offers an unparalleled opportunity for promising young companies to showcase their innovations to a target-rich audience of potential customers and investors," General Partner of the TMC Emerging Tech Fund Sandy Selman said. "The event also gives us, as managers of the Fund, a front row seat to see these companies in action and whether to include them in our investment pipeline. We invite professionals from across the industry to attend, engage with these innovative companies, and help select the winner by casting their vote."



Date: March 16, 2025



Location: Live! By Loews, Arlington, TX (Room DE)



Time: 3 PM - 5 PM CT



Secure your spot today: Click here to register



About TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP



TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP (the "Fund") is a specialist fintech fund explicitly focused on the mortgage industry and immediately adjacent verticals. Its Limited Partners consist of some of the most technology-forward lender members of TMC and help the Fund understand where the industry is headed, what will work, what won't and why. The Fund continues to look for investments in exciting companies that will have the most profound impact on this multi-trillion-dollar industry. For more information, please reach out to info@tmctechfund.com.



About The Mortgage Collaborative



The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization dedicated to empowering mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. Our goal is to support the success of our members by fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation. For more information, visit http://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/



