News: Author Karin Kiser Launches ‘Before the Camino’ to Prepare New and Returning Pilgrims to Walk the Camino de Santiago | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Camino Chronicles Press (https://CaminoChroniclesPress.com) and Karin Kiser today announced the release of "Before the Camino: Your Pocket Guide to Prepare Your Body and Mind for the Camino de Santiago."



While most Camino guidebooks focus on logistics, Kiser takes a new approach in this comprehensive guide, addressing the deeper issues that compel people from all walks of life to the Camino de Santiago.



"As interest in the Camino explodes worldwide, so do concerns that the essence of this ancient pilgrimage route is being lost among the crowds," Kiser says. "I am to change that."



"The Camino has changed a great deal since I first walked it in 2011," Kiser explains. "It has become more commercialized and more digital, with tour groups, Camino apps, and cell phones virtually everywhere. My intention with 'Before the Camino' is to highlight what makes the Camino de Santiago much more than a vacation or a bucket-list item."



In "Before the Camino," readers will discover the top myths of the Camino, pilgrim etiquette, Camino traditions, and the importance of preparing mentally, as well as physically, for what is often a transformative life experience.



"Before the Camino" is book # 1 in Kiser's series of pocket guides for the Camino. Book # 2, "Your Inner Camino," is designed to accompany pilgrims as they walk or bike the Camino. Book # 3, "After the Camino," details how to integrate the Camino experience into daily life at home.



To learn more, visit https://CaminoChroniclesPress.com



About Karin Kiser:



Karin Kiser is the author of 10 books, including "Unplug Your Robot" and the international bestseller "Lighten Your Load." She has been on and off the Camino de Santiago since 2011 - as a pilgrim, hospitalera, Pilgrim Office volunteer, and guide for small groups. Part of the proceeds from her three Camino books: "Before the Camino," "Your Inner Camino," and "After the Camino," goes toward keeping the Camino clean. She leads an annual Camino Cleanup Program & Retreat, where a small group of pilgrims gather from around the world to help pick up litter along the Camino. Learn more: https://CaminoChroniclesPress.com/.



Learn More: https://CaminoChroniclesPress.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.