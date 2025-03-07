News: [2025 Latest] Bluetooth Tech to Spoof Pokémon GO on iOS with FonesGo Location Changer | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Pokémon GO players seeking a seamless way to explore different locations can now use FonesGo Location Changer, a powerful GPS spoofing tool designed for iOS and Android. With advanced features like Multi-Modes, and Bluetooth-based location spoofing, FonesGo ensures a smooth, secure, and ban-resistant Pokémon GO experience-no jailbreak or root required. The latest version 7.9.0 introduces a breakthrough Bluetooth mode that allows users to safely spoof their location without relying on cracked versions.



INTRODUCTION



With Pokémon GO continuously updating its location detection system, players often struggle to change their GPS position without getting flagged. FonesGo Location Changer offers a safe and reliable way to do Pokemon GO walking hack in different regions, catch rare Pokémon, and participate in remote raids-all while maintaining a low risk of detection.



WHY FONESGO STANDS OUT: KEY FEATURES FOR 2025



* Bluetooth Spoofing (iOS 17 and above) - Offers a wireless, stable, and secure spoofing method via Bluetooth, reducing detection risks while eliminating the need for a direct USB connection.



- Wirelessly control your iPhone



- Play POGO and MHN with original version



- Enjoy a ban-free account



* Fix Error 12 & iWhereGo POGO Genius Support - Resolve the "Failed to Detect Location 12" issue in Pokémon GO effortlessly. This also integrates with iWhereGo POGO Genius, a powerful tool designed to fix Error 12.



* No Jailbreak & No Root Required - Ensures your device's security remains intact, allowing you to change locations without modifying system files or risking system instability.



* Smart Cooldown System - Built-in cooldown timers and realistic movement settings help prevent detection by mimicking real-world travel speeds and avoiding sudden location jumps.



* Supports Multiple Games and Social Apps - Compatible with Pokémon GO, MHN, Ingress, and social apps like Snapchat and WhatsApp, offering broader usability.



GETTING STARTED WITH FONESGO LOCATION CHANGER IN BLUETOOTH MODE



Setting up this epic Pokemon GO hack for iOS quick. Just follow these steps to start exploring new locations instantly:



1. Download & Install - Head to the FonesGo website and grab the version for Windows or Mac.



2. Connect Your Device with Bluetooth - Link your iPhone to your computer using a Bluetooth connection for added convenience.



3. Choose Your Preferred location - Select teleport mode to jump to any location you want instantly.



ABOUT FONESGO LOCATION CHANGER



FonesGo iOS Location Changer isn't just for gaming-it's also perfect for social and dating apps, allowing you to share a virtual location while keeping your real one private. With support for up to 15 devices simultaneously, it offers a realistic movement mode that mimics natural walking speeds and enables custom route planning via GPX file import. The latest update also introduces Bluetooth connectivity with iOS 17 and above, making wireless spoofing smoother and more convenient than ever.



