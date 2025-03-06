News: New Book ‘The Hidden Force Within’ Reaches #1 on Amazon as a Powerful Guide to Recover Your Body’s Ability to Heal and Find Lasting Healing | CitizenWire

STEPHENS CITY, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- When Sarah Lascano faced debilitating chronic fatigue syndrome and multiple food sensitivities affecting 90% of her diet, doctors told her there was nothing they could offer. After years of searching, she found dramatic healing when she discovered energy medicine. It is now her passion to help people find healing for hard-to-treat illness, even when nothing else has worked.



Today, she shares a new way of looking at symptoms and practical healing solutions in her new book, "The Hidden Force Within: Practical Tools to Integrate Energy Medicine into Your Health and Healing" (ISBN: 978-0999651940, Legacy Press Books, 2/27/2025).



"This book is for anyone who senses there's more to healing than what they've been told," says Lascano, who now helps clients at her Stephens City-based RayZen Center for Wellness. "It's about empowering readers with practical tools to understand and support their body's natural healing abilities."



Through this interactive guide, readers learn how to:



- Neutralize the impact of stresses and traumas that sabotage health



- Connect with their body's wisdom through simple daily grounding practices



- Experience deep energy clearing from home through guided techniques



- Release energy blocks gently and effectively through the Energy Move Out Technique (EMOT)



- Access intuitive guidance in just five minutes with the Open to Receive Process



Lascano is an internationally recognized healer and speaker who combines extensive training in multiple healing modalities with practical experience to create accessible healing approaches. Her certifications include BodyTalk practitioner and Integrated Energy Therapy Master Instructor. She works with local and remote clients, making transformative healing available to anyone seeking solutions beyond traditional symptom management.



"The Hidden Force Within" is available in print and eBook forms on Amazon and online retailers. The audio book version will be available soon. Readers receive complimentary bonuses, including an interactive self-evaluation form and comprehensive emotion guide to support their healing journey.



Learn more about "The Hidden Force Within" at https://hiddenforcewithin.com/.



For more information about Sarah Lascano and her work, visit https://www.rayzenenergy.com/.

