News: EKSAtelecom Expands Presence in North America with Best Buy Online Store Launch | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- EKSAtelecom, a leading innovator in professional communication headsets, is proud to announce that its latest products, the S30 and H1 Pro wireless headsets, are now available for purchase on Best Buy's online store. This milestone marks a significant step in expanding EKSAtelecom's presence in the North American market and providing business professionals and drivers with high-performance communication solutions.



As one of the most trusted electronics retailers in North America, Best Buy's selection process is rigorous, ensuring that only high-quality, innovative products make it onto their platform. The inclusion of EKSAtelecom's S30 and H1 Pro highlights the brand's commitment to delivering cutting-edge noise-canceling technology, crystal-clear audio, and superior comfort for users in various professional settings.



Revolutionary Features of S30 & H1 Pro:



* AI-Powered Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC): Blocks out up to 99.8% of background noise, ensuring crystal-clear communication even in noisy environments.



* Ultra-Long Battery Life: Extended usage time with up to 57 hours of talk time, keeping professionals connected throughout their workday.



* Lightweight & Comfortable Design: Engineered for all-day wear with ergonomic, breathable ear cushions.



* Stable Wireless Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless, uninterrupted communication.



"We are excited to bring our industry-leading headsets to Best Buy shoppers," said Jack, CEO at EKSAtelecom. "Best Buy is synonymous with quality and innovation, making it the perfect platform to introduce our professional-grade communication headsets to a broader audience."



The availability of EKSAtelecom's headsets on Best Buy's online store ensures that professionals, remote workers, and drivers seeking top-tier audio performance and comfort can conveniently access and purchase them.



To explore EKSAtelecom's S30 and H1 Pro headsets on Best Buy, please visit: https://noxl.ink/a0O5Iz



For more information about EKSAtelecom and its range of communication headsets, please visit https://www.eksatelecom.com/.



About EKSAtelecom:



EKSAtelecom is dedicated to developing state-of-the-art communication headsets tailored for professionals in the business and transportation industries. In addition to a strong focus on noise cancellation, comfort, and durability, all EKSAtelecom products leverage advanced AI technology to intelligently recognize ambient noise. This adaptive noise-cancellation feature dynamically adjusts to various acoustic environments, ensuring crystal-clear communication and enhanced productivity in any setting.



https://www.bestbuy.com/site/searchpage.jsp?_dyncharset=UTF-8&browsedCategory=pcmcat304600050012&id=pcat17071&iht=n&ks=960&list=y&qp=brand_facet%3DBrand~EKSA%20Telecom&sc=Global&st=categoryid%24pcmcat304600050012&type=page&usc=All%20Categories



Learn More: https://www.eksatelecom.com/

