News: Pioneering Entrepreneur’s Groundbreaking Book Reveals New Path To Extraordinary Leadership Through Servant-First Mindset | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- "The Self•ish Servant: Inspirational Lessons from a Visionary CEO to Create Extra-Ordinary Life" (ISBN: 978-1964377537 [ebook]; 978-1964377520 [paperback]; 978-1964377544 [hardcover] Legacy Launch Pad Publishing), chronicles the remarkable journey of Antonio McBroom from rural North Carolina to award-winning CEO, presenting an innovative framework for leadership that combines self-development with servant leadership principles.



"I went from living in a house without running water to becoming the youngest franchise owner in Ben & Jerry's history and building a multi-unit, multi-brand organization," says author Antonio McBroom. "My transformation didn't come through conventional business strategies-it came through learning to be both self*ish and servant-minded, a paradox that unlocks extraordinary potential."



As a Morehead-Cain Scholar at UNC-Chapel Hill, McBroom discovered early that true leadership requires an unconventional balance: deep investment in self-development combined with unwavering commitment to serving others. Despite facing significant obstacles, including racial discrimination and near-bankruptcy, McBroom developed a revolutionary approach to business leadership that has produced remarkable results across multiple industries.



Drawing from his experience scaling PRIMO Partners from a single ice cream shop to dozens of successful locations, McBroom synthesizes gripping memoir with practical business insight, sharing his unique "Seven Principles of CEO Life." "The Self•ish Servant" demonstrates how combining tenacity, self-awareness and servant leadership creates sustainable success in both business and life.



"While traditional business books focus either on self-improvement or servant leadership, they rarely show how these seemingly opposite approaches can work together," McBroom explains. "I wanted to demonstrate how being intentionally self•ish about our growth actually enables us to serve others more effectively."



With the rising demand for authentic, values-driven leadership, particularly among next-generation business builders, "The Self•ish Servant" offers fresh perspective on one of business's most fundamental questions: how to create lasting impact while building sustainable success. The book succeeds both as an inspiring personal narrative and as a practical guide to McBroom's innovative leadership philosophy.



The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online booksellers. For more information, visit https://selfishservant.com/.



About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:



Legacy Launch Pad is the leading book publisher for entrepreneurs who want to build authority and leave a legacy. The company has published numerous Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling authors whose books have been featured on such shows as Today and Good Morning America as well as in publications like The New York Times and USA Today.



