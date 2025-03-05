News: Perse Unveils a Forgotten Heroine’s Power, Resilience, and Quest for Peace in this Bold Greek Myth Retelling | CitizenWire

'Circle of Peace' by author Sophia Kouidou-Giles is the latest book in the mythology inspired series

SEATTLE, Wash. /CitizenWire/ -- From acclaimed author Sophia Kouidou-Giles comes "Circle of Peace: A Greek Tale of Perse's Great Hall" (She Writes Press - March 11, 2025 - ISBN: 978-1647428488 | $17.97. E-ISBN: 978-1647428495 | $12.99) Distributed by Simon & Schuster), a stunning standalone novel that offers a captivating blend of history, drama, and timeless human emotion to illuminate the untold story of Perse, Circe's mother and the formidable wife of the sun god Helios. In this bold retelling, Perse emerges as a compelling heroine who navigates the complexities of grief, loyalty, and resilience to become a voice for peace in a tumultuous world.



Perse, a figure often overlooked in Greek lore, confronts her husband Helios with a daring request - a grand hall of her own. This demand is not just a matter of luxury but is linked to a courageous promise Perse has made. In return for aiding Helios's sister, Selene, who has incited Zeus's wrath by falling for a mortal, Perse seeks recognition and autonomy within her husband's opulent home. Her efforts succeed, but joy is short-lived in the House of Helios.



Through tragedy and turmoil, Perse steps forward not just as a mother and wife, but as a champion of peace, determined to bring healing and stability to her fractured household and to a world unraveling in the chaos of war. Perse's journey reveals themes of loss, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of hope even in the darkest times.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR:



Sophia Kouidou-Giles was born in Thessaloniki, Greece, and university educated in the USA. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and master's in social work. In her over-30-year child welfare career, she served as a practitioner, educator, researcher, and administrator and published articles in Greek and English professional journals.



In recent years, Sophia Kouidou-Giles focus has shifted to writing nonfiction, fiction, poetry, translation and teaching writing seminars. Her work has appeared in Voices, Persimmon Tree, Assay, The Raven's Perch, Story Wits, Women Writers, Women Books, The Fantasy Hive, and The Blue Nib. Her poetry chapbook is "Transitions and Passages." She has contributed to anthologies, including "The Time Collection", "Visual Verse", and "Art in the Time of Unbearable Crisis".



Sophia Kouidou-Giles first book in the Greek tale series is "An Unexpected Ally: A Greek Tale of Love, Revenge and Redemption" (SWP); and published in Greek "Μια Απρόσμενη Σύμμαχος | An Unexpected Ally," (A.Germanos Press). She also published a memoir "Sophia's Return: Uncovering My Mother's Past" (SWP) and in Greek "Επιστροφή Στη Θεσσαλονίκη |Return to Thessaloniki."



"Circle of Peace: A Greek Tale of Perse's Great Hall" is a sequel to "An Unexpected Ally: A Greek Tale of Love, Revenge and Redemption." She is currently working on her third book in the Greek mythology inspired series about Ariadne, a Minoan princess who is Circe's cousin.



Sophia Kouidou-Giles is available for speaking engagements, literary events and interviews.



To learn more visit: https://www.sophiakouidougiles.com and https://a.co/d/6mOKvj5

