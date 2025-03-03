News: Dovenmuehle recognized by Fannie Mae’s STAR Program for excellence in mortgage servicing | CitizenWire

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. /CitizenWire/ -- Dovenmuehle Mortgage, Inc. (DMI), a leading mortgage subservicing company, announced today that Fannie Mae has once again recognized the company with their Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards™ (STAR™) Servicer Award for outstanding servicing performance during the 2024 program year. This honor marks the fourth time Fannie Mae has recognized DMI for servicing excellence.



Granted to servicers who achieve operational excellence across a wide range of key performance metrics, this recognition reflects the dedication and expertise of Dovenmuehle's servicing team, demonstrating continued alignment with Fannie Mae's key performance goals and objectives. DMI earned STAR Performer recognition for General Servicing and Solution Delivery.



"DMI is proud of the work we do supporting homeowners and the housing industry," said DMI Senior Vice President Matt Budy. "We are also grateful to our loyal clients, dedicated team and strong partners for the roles they have played in this recognition from Fannie Mae for excellence in mortgage servicing."



The STAR Program is Fannie Mae's servicer performance management program. This program aligns servicer performance with Fannie Mae's goals, provides a consistent methodology for measuring servicer performance, reduces Fannie Mae's credit losses by setting targets and expectations and identifies and recognizes its highest-performing servicers. Servicers in this program represent the majority of Fannie Mae's total credit risk exposure and are evaluated based on the Servicer Capability Framework (SCF) operational assessment and metrics, as well as the STAR Performance Scorecard. The selected servicers are classified into three groups: Timeline Management, Solution Delivery and General Servicing. DMI was recognized in both of the qualifying categories of General Servicing and Solution Delivery.



Learn more about the STAR program here: https://singlefamily.fanniemae.com/servicing/star-program.



About Dovenmuehle



Founded in 1844, Dovenmuehle (Lake Zurich, Ill.) is a mortgage subservicer for commercial banks, credit unions, independent mortgage lenders, MSR investors and state housing finance agencies nationwide. The company subservices portfolio loans, as well as loans sold to Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Ginnie Mae and the Federal Home Loan Bank with servicing retained. Using a combination of best-in-class and proprietary technology, Dovenmuehle helps lenders reduce servicing costs and deliver consistently high levels of service to homeowners while maintaining compliance with investor and regulatory requirements. Learn more at https://dovenmuehle.com/.



Learn More: https://dovenmuehle.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.