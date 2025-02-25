News: Groundbreaking Health Podcast ‘Docology’ Launching March 18 | CitizenWire

Global Health Leader Howard Zucker Teams with HANG Media to Invite the Audience Onto The Show

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Dr. Howard Zucker, who as a top official of the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, and New York State Health Commissioner, rigorously applied data to ensure that billions of people received the best possible care, announced the launch of "Docology," a video podcast intended to deliver the most reliable, proven medical information directly to the public, and sound early warnings about impending public health problems. Zucker is teaming with former CNN/US president Jon Klein's HANG Media to introduce a new twist to the popular podcast format: audience participation.



Beginning March 18, 2025, viewers will be able to watch "Docology" for free on YouTube, Substack, and other platforms, while paying subscribers will be able to join the show on camera and in a text chatroom to ask their questions directly of Zucker and his global network of guest experts. They will explain in plain English today's most urgent health issues and what you can do about them, including bird flu, the rapid spread of non-avian flu, measles, fluoridation of water, the safety of vaccines and weight loss drugs, global health security, and more. And they will flag potential crises that may be developing under the public's radar.



"There is more anxiety and concern about health than ever before," said Zucker, a board-certified pediatrician, anesthesiologist, cardiologist, and intensive care specialist who served as Deputy Director for Global Health at the Centers for Disease Control under President Joe Biden and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Health under President George W. Bush. "The best cure for confusion is unbiased information, which I'll deliver directly to our Docology viewers. In return, they'll share their experiences and concerns with me. While a practicing physician, I learned the importance of listening to the patient. That's why Docology will make patients part of the show."



"The unique communal experiences that HANG Media creates have enabled tens of millions of people around the world to speak face to face with top celebrities, athletes, and thought leaders," said Klein, co-founder and CEO. "We are delighted to partner with someone of Howard's stature to apply our AI-driven media technology in service of better health for everyone."



About Howard Zucker, MD:



Having graduated from George Washington University medical school at the age of 22, Howard Zucker went on to work at some of the nation's leading hospitals while also earning two law degrees and a postgraduate diploma in global health policy and being appointed a White House Fellow under George W. Bush. As Commissioner of Health for the State of New York, he led the state's efforts to combat the Zika and Ebola viruses, legionella and measles outbreaks, ensure water quality and safety, and stem the COVID-19 pandemic, among many other public health crises.



About HANG Media:



The leading fan engagement agency, HANG Media has connected more than 60 million people with the most influential voices in the world - star athletes, performers, and recognized experts - while integrating blue chip brands including Wells Fargo, McDonald's, State Farm, Toyota, and MolsonCoors into these unique experiences. Hang solutions average session lengths of nearly 90 minutes, attracting audiences that are predominantly 18-44, while generating first-party data and usage analytics that provide partners with deep insights into current and potential customers. Hang experiences have won three Cynopsis Sports Media Awards - for best fan engagement, production innovation, and brand activation. Learn more at: https://hang.media

