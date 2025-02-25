News: How to Find Pokémon in Pokémon GO Without Moving in 2025 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Want to know how to find Pokémon in Pokémon GO without moving from the comfort of your home? You can spoof to the location of your choice and catch rare Pokémon without wasting time looking for them with PoGoskill V2.1.0.



"Users can now see nearby Pokémon and access key info in one place, saving time. Besides the PoGoskill V2.1.0 app has recently added many new and interesting features such as Pokémon tracking, group battles, and official route data," says a PoGoskill spokesperson.



Let's find out what more PoGoskill V2.1.0 has added!



WHAT'S NEW IN POGOSKILL V2.1.0?



1. PoGoMap Feature: You can view nearby Pokémon, group battles, gyms, supply stations, and official routes:



- a. Pokémon: See Pokémon within 5km (Taiwan only).



- b. Group Battles: If you want to know how to find raids near me in Pokémon GO, PoGoskill now allows you to view battles within 5km (no region limits).



- c. Official Routes: If you're looking for the best Pokémon GO routes near me, then you can access official routes within 5km (no region limits) and earn rewards.



2. Improved Interface: Smoother navigation and better visuals.



HOW TO FIND POKÉMON IN POKÉMON GO WITHOUT MOVING?



Follow the instructions below to find Pokémon near you with PoGoskill:



Step 1:Install and launch PoGoskill Location Changer on your PC or Mac.



Step 2: Select "Game Mode" for gaming apps like Pokémon GO.



Step 3: Click the PoGo MAP icon and select the number of Pokémon you want to connect, then PoGoskill will show you the Pokemon nearby. If your Pokémon GO routes are not working, try a different location.



WHY POGOSKILL IS THE BEST CHOICE FOR FINDING ROUTES NEAR ME IN POKÉMON GO?



With PoGoskill you can spoof your location without fearing a ban. Here's why this app is best for finding routes near you:



* Faster loading time.



* Avoid bans with smart cooldowns.



* More accurate Pokémon data.



* Quickly switch locations.



* Resolve location detection issues on iOS/Android.



* Quick access to preferred locations.



* Create realistic movement routes.



* Easy, precise control.



* Adjust speed for smooth travel.



* Import GPX files for route planning.



* Improved official route display for quick access.



* One-click connection with customizable nodes.



* New search & clear functions for easier use.



* Compatible with iOS 18 & Android 15.



PRICING：



Unlock powerful new features and improvements in the latest update, all at a competitive price.



$14.95/1 month



$19.95/1 Quarter



$39.95/1 Year



$89.95/Lifetime



ABOUT POGOSKILL:



PoGoskill is a comprehensive spoofing tool for Pokémon GO players, offering real-time Pokémon tracking, raid and route discovery, and safe location spoofing. With functions like one-click connections, customizable routes, and key info about Pokémon, it makes it easier to learn how to find Pokémon in Pokémon GO without moving.



More information: https://www.pogoskill.com/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PoGoskill



https://www.youtube.com/@PoGoskillJapan



https://www.youtube.com/@Pogoskill-TW



X/Twitter: https://x.com/PoGoskill_Inc





RELATED LINKS:

https://www.pogoskill.com/pokemon-ios/how-to-find-pokemon-near-me.html



Learn More: https://www.pogoskill.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.