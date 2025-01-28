News: NotaryCam Drives Digital Transformation with Record Growth in 2024 | CitizenWire

HOUSTON, Texas /CitizenWire/ -- NotaryCam®, a Stewart-owned company and leading remote online notarization (RON) provider for real estate and legal transactions, announced a milestone year in 2024, having completed more than 154,000 RON transactions. The company also experienced a 26% increase in loss mitigation-related RON transactions through its real estate vertical, reflecting its ability to address lenders' needs for efficient borrower support.



"2024 has been a pivotal year for NotaryCam as we've embraced new opportunities and tackled industry challenges head-on," said Brian Webster, president of NotaryCam. "Through the expansion of our platform, enhancements to client support, and unwavering commitment to innovation, we're empowering lenders, title companies and borrowers to fully embrace the digital transformation of real estate and mortgage closings."



NotaryCam achieved key state approvals in South Dakota and California, paving the way for expanded digital notarization capabilities nationwide. This growth enabled the company to onboard more than 75 new clients and extend its services across multiple verticals.



Among its most notable 2024 achievements, NotaryCam:



* Launched its "Done For You" eClosing program, providing seamless transitions to full digital closings, complete with eNote creation and secure eVault options.



* Enhanced platform features with integrations like DocMagic, reducing document error rates and improving signing accuracy through conditional annotations and grouped tags.



* Maintained an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 86, based on over 23,000 responses with an average score of 9.5, reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction.



NotaryCam's 2024 accomplishments continue positioning the company as a trusted partner for digital notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, supported by its scalable, MISMO-certified eClose360® platform. With advanced features, including automated tagging, secure signing rooms and integration flexibility, the platform has become a benchmark for reliability and efficiency in the industry.



About NotaryCam, a Stewart Company



NotaryCam, a Stewart-owned company, is a leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for more than a million customers. The company's eClose360® platform delivers the "perfect" online mortgage closing in every allowable jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. In addition to real estate transactions, NotaryCam provides RON services to many Fortune 500 companies as well as small and midsize businesses. The company also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating and the highest Net Promoter Score (NPS) amongst the best global tech brands.



Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.



