News: Help Unites Los Angeles in the Wake of the Fires | CitizenWire

Scientology Volunteer Ministers join first responders, nonprofits, and churches across Los Angeles in a massive and indiscriminate outpouring of help

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Some 2,500 Scientology Volunteer Ministers are serving in shelters, churches, and on the streets of Los Angeles County, along with many thousands of first responders and members of charitable and religious organizations, to help those affected by the January 2025 fires.



The fires have claimed 25 lives, destroyed over 12,000 structures, forced the evacuation of approximately 90,000 people, and devastated entire neighborhoods.



The need is intense; the rewards are incalculable; and the volunteer opportunities are practically limitless. Anyone wishing to volunteer is welcome to join in this time of need.



The bright yellow tent at the Church of Scientology at 4810 Sunset Blvd., just west of Vermont, is the headquarters of the Volunteer Ministers Los Angeles County disaster response. The tent is open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. A 24/7 hotline is available: call (323) 953-3240 for resources and assistance or to volunteer.



Volunteer Ministers organize and distribute needed supplies at shelters, churches, and resource centers. They also remove debris from areas outside the burn zone, deliver food, water, and necessities to those in need and rescue and provide supplies for animals displaced by the disaster.



At Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Pasadena, the Volunteer Ministers found the pastor lacking supplies to help his displaced parishioners, who were now living in the church. The volunteers gave the pastor the blankets, food, water, and baby supplies he needed for them.



Another team of Volunteer Ministers arrived at one disaster response headquarters to offer their help just as the center received an evacuation order. They helped the center pack up, loaded all its water and provisions into its cars, and moved the whole center to a new location.



While relaxing at home, a man came across an ad for the Scientology Volunteer Ministers hotline on X (formerly Twitter) and immediately left for L.A. Arriving two hours later, he was deployed to the drive-in donation center at the Santa Anita Park. After a day of unloading cases of water and truckloads of clothes, stopping only to console an elderly gentleman who had lost his home, the volunteer felt revitalized. He shared that as a Marine, he had done numerous humanitarian projects, and helping people is his passion. "This was definitely a great experience," he said.



A woman who dropped off donations at the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Center in Los Angeles asked if she could stay and help. She was invited to do so, shared what she was doing on her social media, and was soon joined by three friends who volunteered with her for the rest of the day with a team of Volunteer Ministers at a local shelter.



The Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the world's largest independent relief forces.



A Volunteer Minister's mandate is to be "a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others." Their creed: "A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well." Their motto is no matter the circumstances, "Something can be done about it."



For more information on the technology used by the Volunteer Minister, watch Scientology Tools for Life and the documentary Operation: Do Something About It on the Scientology Network on DIRECTV 320 or at www.Scientology.tv.



The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. David Miscavige is Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.



