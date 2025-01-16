News: 22 Entrepreneurs Graduate from Arizona’s Largest Supplier Diversity Program, Impact AZ, Driving Economic Growth and Innovation | CitizenWire

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- Twenty-two entrepreneurs graduated from the Impact AZ 2025 Supplier Diversity Accelerator on Tuesday, January 14, during a ceremony held at the Arizona Public Service (APS) Headquarters in Phoenix, the Black Chamber of Arizona announced today. Recognized by Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs as the state's largest supplier diversity program, Impact AZ is a transformative initiative designed to empower underrepresented entrepreneurs to break through systemic barriers and achieve success in business.



Organized by Millionaire Mastermind Academy in collaboration with the Black Chamber of Arizona, the program focuses on advancing economic inclusion for underserved communities, including women and justice-impacted individuals. These efforts are made possible through the generous support of program sponsors, including JPMorgan Chase, the title sponsor for Impact AZ 2025, and Bank of America, a presenting partner. Additional support is provided by Arizona Public Service, ViaWest Group, The ODP Corporation, American Landmark Apartments, Aventiv, City of Scottsdale, Truist Bank, and the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, as well as community partners such as the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, City of Phoenix, Commerce Bank AZ, and SCORE.



Transforming Lives Through Supplier Diversity



Launched to close the gap in access to supplier diversity opportunities for minority-owned businesses, Impact AZ 2025 prepares participants to compete for corporate and government contracts-a space where small businesses often face systemic barriers. Recognizing the program's impact, Governor Katie Hobbs issued a proclamation declaring Impact AZ 2025 the largest supplier diversity initiative in the state.



The program delivers a proprietary curriculum combining e-learning, mentorship, and practical training to give participants the tools they need to thrive. Topics range from procurement and business strategy to financial management and scaling. Beyond the classroom, participants gain direct access to corporate leaders, funding opportunities, and a support network built to help their businesses grow.



"This program is about more than entrepreneurship," said Diane Roberts, Program Manager for Impact AZ. "It's about creating opportunities, breaking barriers, and empowering small business owners to build generational wealth while driving community transformation. Impact AZ proves that when we invest in people, we're building a stronger, more inclusive economy."



CELEBRATING THE CLASS OF 2024



The Class of 2024 represents a diverse group of entrepreneurs spanning industries such as education, wellness, transportation, and retail. These 22 graduates have not only proven their dedication to their businesses but are also driving innovation and building stronger communities across Arizona.



GRADUATES OF THE 2024 COHORT:



1. Dawn Chisholm - Community Mission AZ

2. Rhonda Simmons-Elvyn - D&L Transport Services, LLC

3. Ashley Moore - Moore Allies

4. Dr. Tamika Sanders - Savvy Pen LLC

5. Serena Fowler - Signature Fingerprinting LLC

6. Ivan Martinez - Ivan Martinez Photography

7. Kay Nunally - Kayz Klassy Boutique LLC

8. Ashley Walker - Loving Healing & Hope Center

9. Marie Davis - Living and Balance Wellness Center

10. Phillip Kaiyo Tonderayi - P.A.K. Consultancy

11. Kay Clinton - Spiritual Garden Healing

12. Althea Norwood - Retail Therapy

13. Charity Baugh - Braidz4days LLC

14. Vincent Valenzuela - ETOS

15. Guy Lodge - Learn 2 Read Read 2 Learn LLC

16. Jordan Lee - Optics by Lee

17. Jane Garcia - Meta Think Education

18. Liyah Raasheed - TD Printz

19. Michelle Anderson - MichelleAndHair

20. Miyah Cloutier - Millionaire Mane LLC

21. Shenaita Edwards - VirtualExperienceCo

22. Butterfly Luv Hugz



A LEGACY OF SUCCESS



Since its inception, Impact AZ 2025 has delivered impressive results:



* 75 entrepreneurs have graduated from the program, successfully scaling their businesses, while some have become employer firms.



* Program participants have generated more than $5 million in revenue through contracting opportunities, and access to capital



* An outstanding 95% success rate, with graduates achieving measurable milestones post-program.



The program's unique approach-connecting entrepreneurs with access to real-world opportunities-has created a ripple effect, driving economic growth in communities across Arizona.



"This program is only possible because of the support from our amazing sponsors and partners," said Dr. Velma Trayham, Impact AZ Curriculum Creator. "Their dedication ensures that participants not only learn but also have access to the funding, mentorship, and resources they need to grow their businesses."



PARTNERSHIP OPPORTUNITIES



As Impact AZ continues to grow, Millionaire Mastermind Academy is inviting public and private companies to join their mission. The waiting list is now open for the next Impact AZ 2025 cohort. Entrepreneurs ready to break barriers and build sustainable businesses are encouraged to apply.



Visit ImpactAZ2025.com to learn more and secure your spot in Arizona's most impactful supplier diversity accelerator.



About Millionaire Mastermind Academy:



The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating barriers to economic growth, with a bold mission to end poverty through entrepreneurship. The organization focuses on empowering women and underserved communities by providing access to resources, training, and mentorship to help them build sustainable businesses. www.millionairemastermindacademy.org



About the Black Chamber of Arizona



The Black Chamber of Arizona is committed to fostering economic growth, leadership development, and business success in underserved communities. Through partnerships and programs like Impact AZ, the Chamber is driving positive change and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs statewide. www.blackchamberaz.org



For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact info@Millionairemastermindacademy.com or info@blackchamberaz.com



Learn More: https://www.blackchamberaz.com/

