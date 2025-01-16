News: Mortgage Capital Trading (MCT) Unveils MSRlive! 4.0 – Offering Ground-Breaking Enhancements to MSR Reporting and Transparency | CitizenWire

SAN DIEGO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Mortgage Capital Trading (MCT), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, today announced the release of MSRlive! 4.0, a groundbreaking enhancement to its mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation platform. The latest version offers mortgage servicers an unprecedented level of transparency and business intelligence, equipping portfolio managers with powerful new tools to assess and optimize their portfolios.



With MSRlive! 4.0, portfolio managers gain direct insight into the key drivers behind valuation changes over time. The enhanced reporting offers a clear, intuitive view of risk exposure, allowing managers to identify and address potential vulnerabilities with ease. These advancements are a major leap forward for the industry, which has long sought more precise, accessible, and actionable analytics.



"We have listened to our clients and successfully built the reporting they need to analyze their portfolios with confidence," said Bill Shirreffs, Head of MSR Services at MCT. "The essential elements are incorporated into the analytical reporting, with the ability to pull back the hood and see exactly what's driving the valuation results."



The enhanced reporting delivers a behind-the-scenes perspective of mortgage servicing portfolios, offering in-depth analysis that includes factors such as:



* Valuation Assumptions



* Breakeven Analysis



* Duration and Convexity



* Rate of Return on Investment



* Cash Flow Summary Analysis



This added transparency enables portfolio managers to better understand portfolio performance and valuation drivers. The advanced summary reporting provides comprehensive, digestible insights, allowing for more confident decision-making and faster response to various market changes.



The launch of MSRlive! 4.0 solidifies MCT's position as the industry leader in mortgage capital markets technology. Its innovative combination of enhanced data access and user-friendly analytics raises the bar for portfolio transparency, allowing users to quickly assess performance and valuation shifts at both a macro and granular level.



Shirreffs added, "Our clients now have a reporting system that's not just powerful but also transparent. For the first time, they have the tools to make sense of the drivers behind period over period valuation changes - in a way that no other MSR portfolio management platform in the industry can offer."



The industry's growing need for deeper analytical insight and control is met head-on by MSRlive! 4.0. As portfolio managers strive to optimize their strategies in a rapidly shifting market, this release offers a decisive advantage with its enhanced precision, actionable intelligence, and ease of use.



To learn more about MSRlive! 4.0 or schedule a demo, contact MCT.



Read the press release: https://mct-trading.com/press-release/mct-unveils-msrlive-4/



About MCT:



For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT's stewardship. MCT's technology and know-how continue to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, hedged, traded, and valued - offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.



For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.



Learn More: https://mct-trading.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.