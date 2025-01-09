News: Travel Insurance Essential in 2025: Bigger Trips, Rising Costs, and Evolving Travel Trends | CitizenWire

TravelInsurance.com Shares 2024 Travel Trends and 2025 Insights as Travelers Spend More on Global Adventures

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- TravelInsurance.com, the leading platform for comparing and purchasing travel insurance from global providers, reports that travel insurance is more critical in 2025 as disruptions and rising travel costs persist. With trip costs and demand surging in 2025, the importance of safeguarding travel investments is clear.



"Travel insurance today is more important to travelers than ever before," said Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. "Disruptions persist, from unpredictable weather events to flight disruptions and health issues. Trip cancellation coverage protects trip costs, while travel medical and emergency coverage are essential for those venturing abroad, especially in 2025."



2025 EMERGING TRENDS



According to TravelInsurance.com, travelers are booking more trips and spending more in 2025, with the average trip cost increasing by 7% to $7,900. Three major trends shaping travel this year, according to TravelInsurance.com, include:



* Mexico and the Caribbean lead as the most booked international destinations, with a 56% rise in trips to Jamaica.



* Europe remains a favorite, with Italy topping the list drawing travelers for its Jubilee 2025 celebration, followed by the UK, France, Spain, and Germany.



* Luxury and adventure travel are booming, including a 30% growth in Antarctica trips, where costs average $16,000 per person.



2024 VS. 2023 HIGHLIGHTS



Travel habits evolved significantly in 2024, with a surge in insured trips and a growing preference for international destinations.The demand for travel insurance grew by 14% in 2024, driven by more expensive itineraries and evolving travel habits:



* Boomers and seniors increased travel by 11%, favoring Italy and Mexico.



* Solo travelers grew 12%, with Italy as the most popular destination.



* Traveling couples rose 16%, with significant growth in trips to Peru, up 90%.



To compare and buy travel insurance or for more information and travel tips, visit https://www.travelinsurance.com/.



About TravelInsurance.com:



TravelInsurance.com helps simplify the complicated world of travel insurance by providing consumers with the easiest way to compare and buy trip insurance coverage online. A member company of the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, TravelInsurance.com is owned and operated by DigiVentures Holdings, LLC, a licensed agency that works with some of the largest travel insurers in the industry. Purchases can be made directly through the TravelInsurance.com website, with policies sent by email within minutes.

Learn More: https://www.travelinsurance.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2025 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.