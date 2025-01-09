News: ‘The Traffic of a Lie’ – A Riveting Tale of Deceit, Love, and the Struggle for Truth | CitizenWire

BAROSSA VALLEY, Australia /CitizenWire/ -- In "The Traffic of a Lie" (ISBN: 978-1998482054), released by Tellwell Talent on November 1, 2024, debut novelist Angela Nagel delivers a compelling, emotionally charged narrative that is already garnering attention for its deep dive into family secrets, betrayal, and the quest for truth amid overwhelming adversity. The novel takes readers on a gripping journey through deception, grief, and self-discovery, exploring the profound impact of lies on the human spirit.



Adeline's world is upended when her beloved mother is diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Devastated by her mother's refusal to undergo treatment, Adeline, along with her sister Penelope, watches in helpless sorrow as their mother succumbs to the disease. However, the true chaos begins with the reading of the will. This moment sets off a deeply woven web of deceit, forcing Adeline to confront painful truths that will shake her understanding of everything she has ever known.



"The Traffic of a Lie" spans generations and countries, delving into the complex fabric of familial relationships, patriarchal societal norms, and the fragility of human character. As Adeline navigates a world of lies, love, and greed, she questions the very essence of her existence. In this compelling tale, love may not always conquer, but truth always prevails.



"I wanted to write a story that reflects the complexity of human emotions, the bonds of family, and the shocking nature of truth that often emerges from deceit," said Angela Nagel.



"This novel is not only a journey of loss and heartache but also a testament to the resilience of the human spirit."



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Angela Nagel lives in the picturesque Barossa Valley in South Australia with her husband, James, and their lively Sulphur-Crested Cockatoo, Basil. She has worked in her family-owned bakery business for over four decades and is a mother of three adult children. An avid reader with a passion for travelling and learning about different cultures, Angela has now ventured into writing. "The Traffic of a Lie" is her debut novel.



BOOK DETAILS:



Title: "The Traffic of a Lie"



Author: Angela Nagel



Genre: Fiction



Release Date: 1 November 2024



ISBN: 9781998482054



Available on: https://amazon.com.au/dp/1998482057



"The Traffic of a Lie" is now available for purchase and is a must-read for fans of emotional drama, complex family dynamics, and powerful, thought-provoking narratives.

Learn More: https://amazon.com.au/dp/1998482057

