News: Dark Matter Technologies Taps Brad Vasto as Chief Revenue Officer | CitizenWire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Dark Matter Technologies (Dark Matter®), an innovative leader in mortgage technology backed by time-tested loan origination software and leadership, today announced the appointment of Brad Vasto as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Vasto steps into the role as Sean Dugan, the outgoing CRO, prepares to assume the position of CEO in April 2025, succeeding current CEO Rich Gagliano.



Vasto brings more than three decades' experience in mortgage technology sales and mortgage lending to the Dark Matter executive team. Notably, he served as senior vice president and managing director at Black Knight, where he led the sales and business development of the firm's servicing technologies and was instrumental in growing the MSP servicing system's dominant footprint. Following Black Knight's acquisition, Vasto was involved in the organization's transition as managing director at Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) before joining compliance automation provider Assurity as senior vice president of sales.



"Brad is a proven leader with deep industry expertise and a strong track record of delivering results," said Dugan. "His leadership philosophy, which emphasizes relationship building, a consultative approach and teamwork, aligns with Dark Matter's culture of collaboration. I'm confident his ability to understand the unique needs of our clients and deliver tailored solutions will be instrumental in advancing our mission and expanding our market presence."



As CRO, Vasto will drive revenue growth, strengthen relationships with banks, credit unions and independent mortgage bankers, and lead initiatives to deliver tailored, consultative solutions that meet the evolving needs of lenders. In addition to his extensive technology experience, Vasto's early career included roles at independent mortgage banks and depository lenders, giving him firsthand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities lenders face.



"I am honored to step into this role and join the exceptional team at Dark Matter Technologies," said Vasto. "Having worked alongside Sean, Rich, and the team during my time at Black Knight, I know the caliber of this organization and the impact of its solutions. Dark Matter is uniquely positioned to address the evolving needs of today's lenders and servicers with urgency, and I'm excited to help lead the company into its next phase of growth."



About Dark Matter Technologies:



Operating with the nimble nature of a startup and the disciplined maturity of one of the industry's leading providers, Dark Matter Technologies delivers cutting-edge technology, unparalleled automation and relentless innovation to leading mortgage lenders and companies nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.dmatter.com.



