News: Sacramento-Based Photographer to Lead Workshop at Imaging USA 2025 in Dallas | CitizenWire

Sacramento Photographer Glynns Thomas to Present Workshop at Premier Industry Event About Marketing Company Headshots

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Glynns Thomas, founder of Sacramento's renowned headshot photography business Glynns Thomas Headshots, has been selected to present at Imaging USA 2025. This prestigious conference, dedicated to photography and imaging professionals, will take place in Dallas, Texas, from February 2-4, 2025.



Ahead of the main event, Thomas will lead a pre-convention class on February 1, titled "How to Book Headshots for Teams of 5-100 People." Her workshop will focus on the business strategies and marketing approaches that have driven her success, providing attendees with actionable insights to build and grow their headshot services.



Learn more: https://imagingusa.com/schedule/how-to-book-headshots-for-teams-of-5-100-people



"Speaking at Imaging USA is a wonderful opportunity to give back to a community that has been instrumental in my career," said Thomas. "I'm excited to share the tools and strategies that have helped my business thrive and to help others elevate their work in this competitive industry."



Glynns Thomas Headshots is recognized as Sacramento's go-to provider for professional, polished team headshots. Known for her ability to bring out her clients' professionalism and personality, Thomas has worked with businesses of all sizes, from small teams to large organizations. Website: https://www.glynnsthomas.com/



Imaging USA, one of the largest photography conferences in the world, will feature over 90 expert instructors and attract thousands of professionals from across the globe. Thomas' workshop is part of an extensive program covering diverse topics, from portrait photography and business practices to the latest innovations in digital imaging and technology.



The three-day event will also include a trade show, where attendees can explore cutting-edge equipment and products, as well as North America's largest annual photographic exhibit, open to the public.



About Imaging USA



Established in 1868, Imaging USA is the longest-running photography convention in the United States. Hosted annually by Professional Photographers of America (PPA), the event unites professionals for education, networking, and inspiration. Learn more at https://imagingusa.com/.



Learn More: https://www.glynnsthomas.com/

