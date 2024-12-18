NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- World champion pizza-maker Scot Cosentino founded New York's legendary Goodfella's Brick Oven Pizza. His passion and route to excellence in the art and science of pizza is featured on Meet a Scientologist on the Scientology Network.



Scot Cosentino went from a struggling student who overcame learning barriers to the founder of the famed Goodfella's Brick Oven Pizza in New York City. Now he is an award-winning restaurateur, known for creating some of the most popular pies in the pizza capital of the world.



ABOUT SCOT COSENTINO



Scot Cosentino is a third-generation Italian American, born in North Carolina and raised from the age of two in Brooklyn, New York. Scot's love of pizza began as a child growing up in a neighborhood filled with legendary Italian restaurants. As an adult, he sought to learn the pizza business, but a lifelong struggle with learning prevented him from achieving his goal. Scot credits L. Ron Hubbard's Study Technology as the turning point in his life and career. After overcoming his barriers to learning, he gained the confidence to pursue his lifelong passion-making pizza.



Scot established Goodfella's Brick Oven Pizza, the first-ever wood-fired brick oven pizzeria on Staten Island. His innovative and delicious pies have attracted a devoted following of city luminaries, mayors and celebrities. Among Scot's countless awards are his multiple World's Best Pizza trophies from the International Pizza Expo. Fulfilling his mission to help others who share his passion for pizza, Scot established the Pizza School of New York, an exclusive one-on-one training academy that instructs pizza makers from across the



Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, Chairman of the Board Religious Technology Center and ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.



VIDEO:



