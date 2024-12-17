News: 4DDiG Christmas Sale 2024: Enjoy Up to 80% Off on Top Software Products | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- 4DDiG, a leading software solutions provider, and unit of Tenorshare, is spreading holiday cheer with the launch of its exciting 2024 Christmas Sale! Starting December 12, 2024, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 80% on a wide selection of 4DDiG's top-rated products, including PC and mobile data recovery software, AI-powered photo and video enhancer, disk management tool, and duplicate file remover.



WHAT YOU CAN GET FROM THE 4DDIG CHRISTMAS SALE?



Get Up to 80% Off



This promotion includes all the tools you need, whether you're looking to recover deleted photos from your SD card or try the latest AI video enhancer.



Take advantage of the best discounts of the year:



* 4DDiG Data Recovery at $32.16/Month for Windows & $39.16/Month for Mac



* 4DDiG File Repair at $25.16/Month for Windows & $41.99/Month for Mac



* 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter at $17.46/Month for Windows & Mac



* UltData for iOS at $32.16/Month for Windows & $39.16/Month for Mac



* UltData for Android at $25.16/Month for Windows & $39.16/Month for Mac



* UltData for Whatsapp at $25.16/Month for Windows & $32.16/Month for Mac



In 4DDiG Christmas Sale, the most worthwhile product to purchase is 4DDiG Data Recovery, which can recover lost data from over 2,000 types of storage devices. The best part of this software is that, compared to other alternatives, it offers the best data recovery experience at the most affordable price.



Learn more:



https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/special-offers.html



https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/windows-data-recovery.html



START AT $9.90



For a limited time, grab 4DDiG DLL Fixer and 4DDiG Disk Manager for only $9.90 - an offer you won't find anywhere else this year. This offer is perfect for users who want to clone disks or migrate operating systems at the lowest cost.



BUY 1 GET 1 FREE



Buy 4DDiG Data Recovery and get a 4DDiG Duplicate File Deleter for free, or buy 4DDiG File Repair and receive the same amazing gift! Double the value for your purchase.



WIN AMAZON SHOPPING CARD FOR FREE



Follow 4DDiG on social media for a chance to win amazing prizes, including a $200 Amazon gift card!



Here's how you can participate:



Step 1: Subscribe to any of 4DDiG's official social media channels to unlock one entry into the lucky draw. You can earn up to five chances in total.



Step 2: After that, click the "Start" button to spin the wheel and see if you've won a prize.



About 4DDiG:



4DDiG is a software company with over ten years of experience, known for its advanced data recovery solutions. The company's flagship product, 4DDiG Data Recovery, has been highly recognized by authoritative websites such as Make Use Of, PCWorld, and XDA-Developers. 4DDiG is now focusing on the development and application of AI technology. One of the company's innovative AI-powered tools, 4DDiG File Repair, not only repairs damaged multimedia files but also colorize and enhance them.



For more information about Tenorshare 4DDiG Christmas Sales, visit: https://4ddig.tenorshare.com/special-offers.html



Social sites:



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/4DDiG/



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tenorshare_4ddig/



X/Twitter: https://x.com/Tenorshare4DDiG



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Tenorshare4DDiGDataRecovery/featured



Learn More: https://www.tenorshare.com/

